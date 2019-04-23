Virgin Formula E team signs multi-year Harley-Davidson deal

The deal is described as a “multi-year” partnership and will come into effect ahead of this weekend’s FE race in Paris.

Harley-Davidson is launching its first electric motorcycle – the LiveWire – later in 2019 as the initial model of its forthcoming EV offering.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming such an iconic brand like Harley-Davidson into our portfolio of partners,” said Virgin managing director Sylvain Filippi.

“Like us, Harley-Davidson shares our passion for developing cutting edge technology and sustainable mobility, and between us we can now help showcase that on two and four wheels.”

Harley-Davidson’s vice president of product planning and portfolio, Marc McAllister, added: “Electric vehicles are at the cutting edge of future mobility conversations globally, and that future is happening now.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Envision Virgin Racing, one of the leading proponents of Formula E – the highest form of e-propulsion motorsport.

“The team’s passion, professionalism and commitment to the thrill of electric vehicles matches our own and it’s going to be an incredibly exciting time working with them.”

Virgin is currently second in the 2018/19 teams’ standings with six races remaining, seven points behind leading squad DS Techeetah.

Its drivers – Robin Frijns and Sam Bird and – are sixth and eighth respectively, with the latter taking the team’s sole win of the season so far in Santiago in January.