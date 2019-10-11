Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season

shares
comments
Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 11:43 AM

Envision Virgin Racing will compete in the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E season with an unchanged driver line-up of Sam Bird and Robin Frijns.

Bird has been with Virgin Racing since the inception of the series in 2014 and has won races in every season so far, with a best result of third in the championship in 2017/18 - the last year of Virgin’s factory deal with French automobile manufacturer DS.

Frijns joined Bird at Virgin when it switched to customer Audi power in season five, and finished fourth in the standings after victories in Paris and the New York finale.

Virgin announced its decision to retain both Bird and Frijns on Friday, while also revealing a largely unchanged livery for the new season.

“I’m excited for season six, as a team we really showed that our experience in Formula E is a huge strength last season and with a top three finish I think we can continue to use this and push forward," said Bird.

Frijns added: “It’s great to be continuing with the team for a second season of Formula E. Season five was a real learning curve, as it was for all drivers with the introduction of the Gen2 car, so I’m excited to see what this new season has to offer.

"We ended last season on a high – with my season finale win in New York City – and we want to continue this momentum. We’ve worked hard over the summer period and are now looking forward to pre-season testing in Valencia.”

2019/20 will mark the second season of Virgin’s new customer arrangement with Audi, which powered the team to third in the teams’ standings last year - equalling its previous best result.

Virgin will be one of the two teams to use a customer powertrain in season six, following Venturi’s decision to end in-house manufacturing and switch to Mercedes’ units.

"Formula E has become the most competitive championship in the world and with new manufacturers joining – alongside those we were competing against in season five – having consistency is key for the team," said Sylvain Filippi, Envision Virgin Racing’s Managing Director.

“Retaining our strong driver line-up has allowed us to focus all our efforts on the upcoming season and to really utilise our knowledge and experience.

"Having concluded an extremely successful first full season with Envision Group, we’re now looking ahead to the upcoming seasons where we can develop our team experience, both as a team and with our partners."

DS Techeetah DS E-TENSE FE20

DS Techeetah DS E-TENSE FE20

Photo by: Techeetah

DS Techeetah has also pulled the covers off its 2019/20 challenger ahead of next week’s pre-season test at Valencia.

The DS E-TENSE FE20 will sport a black-and-gold livery similar to last season's and will be piloted by defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne and ex-factory BMW driver Antonio Felix da Costa.

Confirmed 2019/20 FE line-up:

Team Drivers
Nissan e.dams

Switzerland Sebastien Buemi

United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Audi

Brazil Lucas di Grassi

Germany Daniel Abt
Mahindra

Belgium Jerome d'Ambrosio

Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Envision Virgin Racing

United Kingdom Sam Bird

Netherlands Robin Frijns
DS Techeetah

France Jean-Eric Vergne

Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Dragon

New Zealand Brendon Hartley

Switzerland Nico Muller
Jaguar

New Zealand Mitch Evans

United Kingdom James Calado
NIO

TBA

TBA
Venturi

Brazil Felipe Massa

Italy Edoardo Mortara
BMW Andretti

Germany Maximilian Gunther

United Kingdom Alexander Sims
Mercedes

Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne

Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Porsche

Germany Andre Lotterer

Switzerland Neel Jani
Next article
Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up

Previous article

Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams DS Virgin Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas had "massive" 0.5s tow on fastest lap

2h
2
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

2h
3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso drivers praise Yamamoto after practice debut

48m
4
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Bottas tops FP2 session that could decide grid

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's Suzuka deficit a "surprise", Leclerc admits

3h

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season
FE

Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season

Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up
FE

Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up

Driot's sons to lead Nissan Formula E team
FE

Driot's sons to lead Nissan Formula E team

Hong Kong loses Formula E round following civil unrest
FE

Hong Kong loses Formula E round following civil unrest

Mahindra announces 2019/20 drivers and ZF tie-up
FE

Mahindra announces 2019/20 drivers and ZF tie-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.