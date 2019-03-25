Video: How Vergne reacted to his Sanya win
Jean-Eric Vergne bounced back from a difficult spell to win ABB FIA Formula E's Sanya E-Prix and remains in contention to successfully defend his title.
After going three races without scoring a point, Vergne's Sanya victory lifted him to third in the championship and he is just eight points off the top spot.
In this interview with Nicki Shields, Vergne discusses his championship hopes, the competitiveness of his Gen2 DS Techeetah car and previews the Rome E-Prix.
