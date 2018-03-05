Video: Watch Carmen Jorda in her maiden Formula E test

Former GP3 racer Carmen Jorda made her FIA Formula E track debut in a special test run in Mexico City at the weekend.

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission representative Jorda later sparked controversy by telling reporters that “the challenge that we women have in Formula 2 and Formula 1 is a physical issue. And I think in Formula E, we won’t have it”.

Watch Carmen Jorda in action…

“I love it, actually I had a good impression,” she said of her driving experience. “I thought it was going to have less grip, less downforce, but it impressed me.

“It’s a challenging car as well, you have to manage so many things that in regular cars you don’t have to. It’s difficult as well; the braking and the power and energy – it’s different, but I enjoyed it.

“I think it’s a great championship, it’s growing, I think it’s the future as well. I’m looking forward to be, maybe here soon.”