Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / "Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne Next / Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi
Formula E News

Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks

Jean-Eric Vergne has renewed calls for Formula E to switch to slicks, having been unimpressed by the lack of grip in Hankook's "concrete" new tyres in the Mexico City E-Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Vergne: New Formula E tyres "like concrete", renews calls for slicks
Listen to this article

Two-time Formula E champion Vergne, who will make his 100th race start in the category this weekend at the Diriyah round, has been a frequent critic of the all-weather tyre construction used in the electric championship.

Hankook took over from Michelin for the Gen3 era of Formula E, and has produced a harder tyre which has proven tricky for the teams' tyre engineers to find the sweet spot of performance in.

Vergne reckoned that the construction of the tyres would be tricky for the drivers to deal with throughout the season, and suggested that a switch to slicks in the future would be better for the drivers to follow each other.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt that he would get used to the new tyres, the DS Penske driver replied: "Oh, never. I mean, it's the car we have, it's the tyres we have, we know it's not going to change in the season. So we have to deal with that.

"But I think it's going to be tricky races, for sure.

"I would want slick tyres with a 70% increase of grip. The tyres are hard, like concrete - and it's so slippery. And it's even more in the race because when you follow, you lose the downforce."

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his Mexico race, Vergne added that the lack of "confidence" in the car meant that it was difficult for drivers to commit to making overtakes.

After a strong showing in FP1 where he topped the session, the Frenchman said that performance fell away throughout the weekend as the feeling of the car shifted away.

"It's very tricky. I mean, it was tricky from FP1 to FP2, and then the car felt completely different in quali again. The guys that were quick in quali were the guys that were not so quick in free practice.

"It's sort of a bit weird to try and understand, you know, how everything happens.

"And then in the race it was a bit of a... it's impossible to overtake regardless of how much more energy you have because the amount of grip is so little that there is no way you can attempt a late overtaking, or late breaking because you know you're not going to make it.

"We've seen many crashes just because the level of confidence in the car is extremely low and it's difficult to overtake."

Read Also:
shares
comments
"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Previous article

"Flat out" Mexico FE race made overtaking difficult - Vandoorne
Next article

Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi

Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime
Formula 1

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Kelvin van der Linde to replace injured Frijns for Diriyah E-Prix

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Mexico City ePrix Prime
Formula E

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Jean-Eric Vergne More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
Vergne: "Half-truth" Valencia testing still showed DS Penske can contend Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Vergne: "Half-truth" Valencia testing still showed DS Penske can contend

Vergne: Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite reliability drama
WEC

Vergne: Peugeot WEC progress "huge" despite reliability drama

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start

Sebastien Buemi claimed pole for his 100th Formula E race, coming from behind in the opening two sectors to beat Jake Hughes in an evenly-matched Diriyah E-Prix qualifying final.

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals
IMSA IMSA

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Augusto Farfus has dismissed concerns about BMW's apparent lack of pace in the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and feels the German manufacturer could have an edge when it comes reliability.

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

Formula E has introduced an emergency braking kit for the Diriyah E-Prix as a failsafe should the rear powertrain stop working over the course of a race weekend.

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara
Formula E Formula E

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara

Edoardo Mortara says the Maserati MSG outfit still has to understand how to be "consistently fast" with the Gen3 Formula E car following a difficult Mexico City E-Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Prime

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.