
Formula E Analysis

The redemption of a "destroyed" F1 outcast

By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
17/07/2018 01:24

Jean-Eric Vergne wasn't sure he could recover from hitting rock bottom after losing his seat in Formula 1 at the end of 2014. It's been a bumpy ride back to the top, sealed in style last weekend in New York.

Many different story lines made up the 2017/18 Formula E season, but none stole the show quite as much as the redemption of Jean-Eric Vergne.

The Techeetah racer claimed his first FE title at last weekend's New York finale, following it up with a walk-off win by holding off Audi's Lucas di Grassi in the second race.

About this article
Series Formula E
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
