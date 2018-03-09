The decision that could define the Formula E season

The driver who was expected to run away with the Formula E season is nowhere in the championship, despite having the pace to dominate. But recent turning points on and off-track could turn the title battle inside out.

Four races into the 2018 Formula 1 season and Lewis Hamilton has not scored a single point. In fact, his Mercedes team only has a paltry 12 on the board, thanks to a fifth and a 10th from Valtteri Bottas, who was excluded from victory in the second race of the year. The W09s have been brutally fast, but at least one has broken down at every race too.

Other blunders, by either team or driver, have conspired against Mercedes when the car has actually made it to the flag. Its horrific run has pitched Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Renault into a shock four-way fight for the title.