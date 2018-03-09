Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula E Analysis

The decision that could define the Formula E season

0 shares
The decision that could define the Formula E season
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
09/03/2018 12:39

The driver who was expected to run away with the Formula E season is nowhere in the championship, despite having the pace to dominate. But recent turning points on and off-track could turn the title battle inside out.

Four races into the 2018 Formula 1 season and Lewis Hamilton has not scored a single point. In fact, his Mercedes team only has a paltry 12 on the board, thanks to a fifth and a 10th from Valtteri Bottas, who was excluded from victory in the second race of the year. The W09s have been brutally fast, but at least one has broken down at every race too.

Other blunders, by either team or driver, have conspired against Mercedes when the car has actually made it to the flag. Its horrific run has pitched Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Renault into a shock four-way fight for the title.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula E
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula E main page