Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Commentary

Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up

shares
comments
Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up
By:
Apr 24, 2020, 6:32 PM

Two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne and his DS Techeetah team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa – currently leading the points – guest star on the Current Affairs podcast.

In this latest instalment of Motorsport Network’s dedicated FE show, host Matt Kew is joined by Vergne and da Costa as both drivers discuss the mental strain that comes with fighting for a Formula 1 seat.

They also explain how a missed call caused da Costa to leave BMW at the end of the 2018-19 season to partner Vergne, and why the current DS Techeetah car has been so strong in race trim. Da Costa reasons why he wants as many races to return to the FE calendar this season, despite his current advantage in the championship.

 

The pair also predict how an intra-team battle to decide the 2019-20 title might play out should the two have to face off on track in the season finale.

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025

Previous article

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa , Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

New York City E-prix

New York City E-prix

10 Jul - 11 Jul
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The day Alonso gave Schumacher a masterclass

2
Formula 1

FIA rule tweak could stop Ferrari blocking lower budget cap

3
Formula 1

Liberty F1's race plan can avoid "devastating" outcome - Brown

4
Formula E

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025

21m
5
Esports

Grosjean sets up own sim racing team

Latest videos

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas 09:57
Formula E

Formula E: meet the Solar Mamas

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement 00:35
Formula E

Formula E: UNICEF Announcement

Electric Car Myths Debunked 07:16
Formula E

Electric Car Myths Debunked

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights 01:57
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews 03:07
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews

Latest news

Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up
FE

Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025
FE

Formula E renews Rome race deal until 2025

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures
FE

Formula E could introduce further cost cutting measures

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
FE

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer
FE

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.