Podcast: Techeetah’s Vergne and da Costa open up
Two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne and his DS Techeetah team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa – currently leading the points – guest star on the Current Affairs podcast.
In this latest instalment of Motorsport Network’s dedicated FE show, host Matt Kew is joined by Vergne and da Costa as both drivers discuss the mental strain that comes with fighting for a Formula 1 seat.
They also explain how a missed call caused da Costa to leave BMW at the end of the 2018-19 season to partner Vergne, and why the current DS Techeetah car has been so strong in race trim. Da Costa reasons why he wants as many races to return to the FE calendar this season, despite his current advantage in the championship.
The pair also predict how an intra-team battle to decide the 2019-20 title might play out should the two have to face off on track in the season finale.
|Series
|Formula E
|Drivers
|Antonio Felix da Costa , Jean-Eric Vergne
|Teams
|Techeetah
|Author
|Matt Kew
