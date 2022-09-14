Tickets Subscribe
Mahindra FE boss Gill to depart team ahead of 2022-23 season
Formula E News

Sette Camara moves to NIO 333 for 2022-23 Formula E season

Sergio Sette Camara will move to the NIO 333 squad for the 2022-23 Formula E season, departing the Dragon Penske squad after two-and-a-half years at the team.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Sette Camara moves to NIO 333 for 2022-23 Formula E season
Listen to this article

The Brazilian driver moved to Formula E with Dragon for the six-race Berlin 2019-20 finale to replace Brendon Hartley, sticking with the American outfit for the next two years with a highest finish of ninth at Diriyah the following year.

Despite being saddled with limited machinery, Sette Camara impressed and was able to haul his car into the duels on multiple occasions last season.

He was in podium contention for the 2021-22 London E-Prix race one before a late-race drop due to a systems issue, but rallied and collected ninth in the second race.

This has earned him a move to the NIO 333 team, which has struggled in recent years - but a settled management structure within has afforded it hope that it can start the Gen3 era competitively.

“I am very happy to join the NIO 333 family and I want to thank everyone in the team who believed in me for this opportunity," said Sette Camara.

"I have been very open about my wish to remain in the FIA Formula E World Championship, and I am super excited about the new Gen3 car.”

NIO 333 team principal Alex Hui added: “We are delighted to be able to bring Sergio onboard.

"He is a fantastic talent and we have been hugely impressed by his approach already.

"Securing his services completes another part of the NIO 333 Formula E team jigsaw of progressing further up the Formula E grid.

"We are heading towards Season 9 with a lot of motivation and some very positive momentum.”

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

NIO 333 scored all seven of its points from last season at the second Rome E-Prix race, as Oliver Turvey took seventh and Dan Ticktum took 10th for his first point in the championship.

The identity of Sette Camara's teammate at NIO 333 is yet to be disclosed, but Dan Ticktum had previously told Motorsport.com that he had hoped to remain at the squad for a second season

This leaves just the Dragon/Penske squad - expected to be assimilated into a new DS-led operation - and the Maserati MSG team, formerly Venturi, to name either driver for next season.

Dragon is expected to announce deals with new champion Stoffel Vandoorne and two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne, while Maserati appears on course to retain Edoardo Mortara.

The Italo-Monegasque squad's full line-up has been complicated by Nyck de Vries' overtures towards Formula 1, as the Dutchman had previously looked to be a shoo-in before his starring debut at the Italian Grand Prix.

Envision is set to announce Sebastien Buemi in its second car alongside Nick Cassidy, while McLaren's second seat appears open - with ex-Nissan driver Maximilian Gunther and Mercedes reserve Jake Hughes believed to be among the candidates.

2022-23 Formula E confirmed line-ups

Abt - Mahindra: Robin Frijns / Nico Muller
Andretti - Porsche: Jake Dennis / Andre Lotterer
Dragon  - TBA: TBA / TBA
Envision - Jaguar: Nick Cassidy / TBA
Jaguar: Mitch Evans / Sam Bird
Mahindra: Oliver Rowland / Lucas di Grassi
Maserati MSG: TBA / TBA
McLaren - Nissan: Rene Rast / TBA
NIO 333: Sergio Sette Camara / TBA
Nissan: Norman Nato / Sacha Fenestraz
Porsche: Pascal Wehrlein / Antonio Felix da Costa

