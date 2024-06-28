Rowland to miss Portland Formula E races due to illness
Rowland out of both Portland races as Collet steps in
Oliver Rowland, Nissan
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Nissan Formula E driver Oliver Rowland will miss this weekend's Portland E-Prix double-header due to an illness.
The announcement came on Friday morning in America ahead of any track running, with the Briton's spot set to be taken by Nissan's reserve and simulator driver Caio Collet.
A statement from Nissan said: "Oliver Rowland will not compete in this weekend's Portland E-Prix double-header due to illness. The team's reserve and simulator driver, Caio Collet, will step into car #22 instead.
"The whole team wishes Oli a quick recovery and to see him back in action in London next month."
Oliver Rowland, Nissan, Nissan e-4ORCE 04
Photo by: Andreas Beil
