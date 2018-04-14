Rome ePrix: Rosenqvist beats Bird for dominant pole

Felix Rosenqvist scored a third pole position of the 2017/18 Formula E season in qualifying for the Rome ePrix, beating nearest rival Sam Bird by nearly seven tenths of a second.

Mahindra driver Rosenqvist was second-fastest in the group stages, just under a tenth slower than Techeetah's Andre Lotterer, but was peerless in Super Pole as he set a best time of 1m36.311s.

That put him 0.676s clear of DS Virgin Racing driver Bird in second, while Jaguar driver Mitch Evans was third-quickest, a further three tenths back.

Lotterer had surged to the top of the times in the final qualifying group with a 1m36.593s, but couldn't back that performance up in Super Pole, ending up 0.924s adrift of Rosenqvist.

A lock-up for Sebastien Buemi, who was third quickest in the group stages, left the Renault e.dams driver in fifth, some 1.5 seconds off the pace.

Reigning champion Lucas di Grassi missed out on a place in Super Pole by less than a tenth after being demoted out of the top five by Lotterer, and will start sixth ahead of Oliver Turvey and points leader Jean-Eric Vergne. Daniel Abt and Nick Heidfeld completed the top 10.

