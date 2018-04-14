Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula E Rome ePrixFormula ERome ePrixMore events
Formula E Rome ePrix Qualifying report

Rome ePrix: Rosenqvist beats Bird for dominant pole

0 shares
Rome ePrix: Rosenqvist beats Bird for dominant pole
Get alerts
14/04/2018 11:06

Felix Rosenqvist scored a third pole position of the 2017/18 Formula E season in qualifying for the Rome ePrix, beating nearest rival Sam Bird by nearly seven tenths of a second.

Mahindra driver Rosenqvist was second-fastest in the group stages, just under a tenth slower than Techeetah's Andre Lotterer, but was peerless in Super Pole as he set a best time of 1m36.311s.

That put him 0.676s clear of DS Virgin Racing driver Bird in second, while Jaguar driver Mitch Evans was third-quickest, a further three tenths back.

Lotterer had surged to the top of the times in the final qualifying group with a 1m36.593s, but couldn't back that performance up in Super Pole, ending up 0.924s adrift of Rosenqvist.

A lock-up for Sebastien Buemi, who was third quickest in the group stages, left the Renault e.dams driver in fifth, some 1.5 seconds off the pace.

Reigning champion Lucas di Grassi missed out on a place in Super Pole by less than a tenth after being demoted out of the top five by Lotterer, and will start sixth ahead of Oliver Turvey and points leader Jean-Eric Vergne. Daniel Abt and Nick Heidfeld completed the top 10.

More to follow

Qualifying results:

Pos.DriverTeamTimeGap
1 sweden Felix Rosenqvist  india Mahindra Racing 1'36.311  
2 united_kingdom Sam Bird  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 1'36.987 0.676
3 new_zealand Mitch Evans  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'37.199 0.888
4 germany Andre Lotterer  china Techeetah 1'37.235 0.924
5 switzerland Sébastien Buemi  france DAMS 1'37.817 1.506
Super Pole cut-off: 1'36.911
6 brazil Lucas di Grassi  germany Team Abt 1'36.973 0.662
7 united_kingdom Oliver Turvey  china NIO Formula E Team 1'37.045 0.734
8 france Jean-Eric Vergne  china Techeetah 1'37.055 0.744
9 germany Daniel Abt  germany Team Abt 1'37.117 0.806
10 germany Nick Heidfeld  india Mahindra Racing 1'37.365 1.054
11 united_kingdom Alex Lynn  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 1'37.546 1.235
12 united_kingdom Tom Blomqvist  united_states Andretti Autosport 1'37.561 1.250
13 brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'38.066 1.755
14 germany Maro Engel  monaco Venturi 1'38.212 1.901
15 france Nicolas Prost  france DAMS 1'38.410 2.099
16 belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states Dragon Racing 1'42.003 5.692
17 italy Edoardo Mortara  monaco Venturi 1'47.802 11.491
18 italy Luca Filippi  china NIO Formula E Team 2'09.829 33.518
19 argentina Jose Maria Lopez  united_states Dragon Racing no time -
20 portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  united_states Andretti Autosport no time 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Event Rome ePrix
Track Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Mahindra Racing
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the Formula E main page
Formula E Rome ePrixFormula ERome ePrixMore events