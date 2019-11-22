Promoted: Nissan FE driver Rowland gets quizzed - how did YOU do?

How did you do?

Answers below...

What is the voltage of an FE car? 900v (54kwh)

How many races are there in FE's Season 6? 14

How many drivers are there in Season 6? 24

How long does it take to charge a Formula E car? 45 minutes

How many miles could a Formula E battery do in its lifetime? 100k

How long could a Formula E battery charge an average home for? 43.2 hours

How much additional power does Fan Boost & Attack mode give a driver? 85Kw

By 2031, what proportion of cars made will be EVs? 60%