R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
08 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
55 days
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
83 days
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
96 days
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
118 days
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
132 days
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
146 days
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
161 days
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
195 days
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
210 days
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
230 days
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
245 days
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
246 days
Formula E / Interview

Promoted: Nissan FE driver Rowland gets quizzed - how did YOU do?

shares
comments
Nov 22, 2019, 7:27 PM

We quizzed Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland on some key facts and figures about the Formula E championship – he scored 5 out of a maximum 8.

How did you do?

Answers below...

What is the voltage of an FE car? 900v (54kwh)
How many races are there in FE's Season 6? 14
How many drivers are there in Season 6? 24
How long does it take to charge a Formula E car? 45 minutes
How many miles could a Formula E battery do in its lifetime? 100k
How long could a Formula E battery charge an average home for? 43.2 hours
How much additional power does Fan Boost & Attack mode give a driver? 85Kw
By 2031, what proportion of cars made will be EVs? 60%

