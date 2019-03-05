Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints – The boost of FE’s new battery

In this video, Nicki Shields explains the McLaren Applied Technologies-supplied battery that powers the race-winning Mahindra Racing M5 Electro challenger from the team's headquarters in Banbury.

The new battery lasts twice as long as its predecessor, which has eliminated the need for FE races to have mid-event car swaps. It also has increased power over the old battery and the Gen2 car reaches a peak power level of 250kW.