Formula E / Special feature

Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints – The boost of FE’s new battery

23m ago

Take a look at the battery used by the Gen2 ABB FIA Formula E car in the latest episode of the Mahindra Blueprints series.

In this video, Nicki Shields explains the McLaren Applied Technologies-supplied battery that powers the race-winning Mahindra Racing M5 Electro challenger from the team's headquarters in Banbury.

The new battery lasts twice as long as its predecessor, which has eliminated the need for FE races to have mid-event car swaps. It also has increased power over the old battery and the Gen2 car reaches a peak power level of 250kW.

Formula E announces London return for 2019/20 season

Formula E announces London return for 2019/20 season

Lotterer explains decision to skip Sebring WEC race

Lotterer explains decision to skip Sebring WEC race
Series Formula E
Teams Mahindra Racing

