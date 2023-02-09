Porsche aims to continue its winning streak at the inaugural Indian E-Prix

Pascal Wehrlein: “Super. It was incredibly good to feel so much positive energy in the team after the two wins in Diriyah. Everyone has put a lot of commitment, heart and soul into this project, and this fantastic start to the season makes us all proud. Of course, there are still things we need to work on. We’re not the strongest in qualifying yet. Still, we’ve managed to put ourselves in a position where we can drive to the very front of the field. The car is still new to us and we’re getting better acquainted with it every weekend. We’ve done our homework for now, but just because we’ve won doesn’t mean we can take our foot off the throttle.”

What can you conclude from this almost perfect start to the season for the next races? And how much are you looking forward to India?

Wehrlein: “First of all, it was crucial for us to put in a similarly strong performance on two completely different tracks. We’ve already done quite well in Mexico in the past, and the fact that we were able to confirm this in Diriyah is a huge relief for the team. That makes us optimistic for the future. Of course, we still have to find the optimum setup on every track, but the fact that our car ran so well in the first few races is sensational. I’m really looking forward to Hyderabad. I’ve never been to India. We’ll work hard to be successful there, as well.”

António Félix da Costa, Porsche works driver (#13)

In Hyderabad, you’ll be contesting the 100th Formula E race of your career. What does that mean to you?

António Félix da Costa: “100 races in Formula E – that’s really crazy. They were very exciting years with a total of seven victories, sixteen podium finishes, eight poles and one championship title. That fills me with pride. I love Formula E and was there at the very first race. Last year we raced in Jakarta for the first time and I started from the front row. Maybe that’s a good omen. Either way, Hyderabad will be a very special weekend for me.”

What insights will you take to Hyderabad from Mexico and Diriyah and what do you expect from the Formula E premiere in India?

da Costa: “We learned a lot in Mexico and Diriyah. I’m working very hard with my engineers to understand what steps we need to take next to ensure success in Hyderabad. India is a new country for me. I don’t think we should limit ourselves to just getting people excited about motor racing. We should also be raising awareness for sustainability and values like inclusion and diversity among the people who come to the racetrack.”

The racetrack

The Hyderabad E-Prix will be contested on a newly built racetrack on the outskirts of the bustling metropolis. The fast circuit built on the southern shore of Lake Hussain Sagar measures 2.816 kilometers in length and features long straights and 18 turns.