Podcast: Will Mexico City produce another FE classic?

Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew discuss what chances there are of repeat scenario after Lucas di Grassi’s last-gasp triumph in 2019, as well the changes that have been to the track ahead of this year’s event.

Also covered is the Nissan e.dams team’s low-key start to the 2019-20 season – Sebastien Buemi is still yet to score a point and his title challenge may already by over – and this episode includes exclusive interviews with Oliver Rowland and Buemi.

Finally, this episode includes an in-depth assessment of the explosive team radio messages from the last round in Santiago – particularly DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa blasting his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, and publicly criticising the performance of his race engineer.

