Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Paris agrees new three-year Formula E race deal

shares
comments
Paris agrees new three-year Formula E race deal
By:
20m ago

Alejandro Agag has announced that ABB FIA Formula E has reached a deal to continue to race in Paris for a further three seasons.

The new arrangement with the city's authorities will come into effect after the 2018/19 race, which takes place later this month.

FE has raced in Paris since its second season, using a 1.2-mile track around the historic Les Invalides area of the city.

"[We have made a decision] in the latest meeting to extend Formula E for another three years," Agag said a press conference organised ahead of this year's Paris race.

"So [including] this year onwards, we've got four years of guaranteed Formula E in Paris.

"It really is great news. I'd like to thank Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, the whole team from the city of Paris and all departments of the French state, which help us a lot.

"[This assistance includes] security, the Invalides' soldiers, the seventh district, Rachida Dati [mayor of Paris's 7th district]. Everyone gets together to make the race successful."

A different driver has won the Paris E-Prix in each of its three previous events.

Lucas di Grassi won the inaugural race back in 2016 for the Abt Audi squad and was followed by Renault e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi triumphing in 2017, and Jean-Eric Vergne winning on his home streets last year for Techeetah.

Additional reporting by Benjamin Vinel

Next article
The divorce that ended a once perfect motorsport marriage

Previous article

The divorce that ended a once perfect motorsport marriage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Russell ends Bahrain test on top with Mercedes Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Russell ends Bahrain test on top with Mercedes

43m ago
How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check Article
Formula 1

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check

Mercedes has "clear indications" for W10 development Article
Formula 1

Mercedes has "clear indications" for W10 development

Latest videos
Mahindra Blueprints: Power and Drivetrain 02:20
Formula E

Mahindra Blueprints: Power and Drivetrain

Apr 2, 2019
What we've learned in Sanya 04:03
Formula E

What we've learned in Sanya

Mar 27, 2019

News in depth
Paris agrees new three-year Formula E race deal
Formula E

Paris agrees new three-year Formula E race deal

The divorce that ended a once perfect motorsport marriage
Formula E

The divorce that ended a once perfect motorsport marriage

Mercedes Formula E car makes track debut
Formula E

Mercedes Formula E car makes track debut

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.