Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula E Paris ePrixFormula EParis ePrixMore events
Formula E Paris ePrix Race report

Paris ePrix: Vergne takes victory amid crazy finish

0 shares
Paris ePrix: Vergne takes victory amid crazy finish
Get alerts
By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
28/04/2018 03:06

Jean-Eric Vergne cruised to his third Formula E win of the 2017/18 season on the streets of Paris, extending his championship lead to 31 points.

Techeetah driver Vergne held the lead at the start, but was unable to build a gap over Sam Bird, who nudged a fast-starting Andre Lotterer slightly wide at the first corner to hold on to second.

The trio quickly distanced themselves from the rest of the pack, headed by Maro Engel, and ran nose-to-tail for the opening stint of the race before pitting together on lap 24 of 49.

Vergne emerged from the car swaps with a small cushion over Bird, as Lotterer began to pressure the DS Virgin Racing driver for second, ultimately forcing his way back with a heavy-handed pass on lap 35.

That allowed Audi man Lucas di Grassi - who cleared Engel by staying out two laps longer - to catch up, and corners later he picked off Bird to move up to third.

Vergne by now had amassed a lead of over four seconds, and with Lotterer holding off a charging di Grassi the Frenchman was able to manage the gap for his third win in five races.

There was late drama however as Lotterer appeared to run out of useable energy on the last lap. That allowed di Grassi through to take second, but moments later an unsighted Bird clouted the back of the stricken Techeetah car.

Bird crossed the line third with his front-right wheel hanging off, followed by Engel and Sebastien Buemi (Renault e.dams). Lotterer coasted home for sixth, and his incident with Bird is under investigation by stewards along with his aggressive move on the Briton for second.

Daniel Abt (Audi) had passed Buemi but dropped back to seventh at the finish, ahead of Felix Rosenqvist (Mahindra), Oliver Turvey (NIO) and Jose Maria Lopez (Dragon).

The second Venturi of Edoardo Mortara rose from 19th on the grid to run as high as 11th after running longer than anyone in the first stint – but he fell to 13th after coming together with Lopez as he tried to take 10th in the closing stages.

Nelson Piquet Jr (Jaguar) and Tom Blomqvist (Andretti) retired shortly after their car swaps, as they were involved in a dramatic three-way clash with Nicolas Prost on the opening lap. 

Antonio Felix da Costa made it a double retirement for Andretti, pulling off the circuit just after the restart that followed the full-course yellow for the Prost-Blomqvist-Piquet incident.

Race results:

Pos.#DriverTeamGap
1 25 france Jean-Eric Vergne  china Techeetah 49 laps
2 1 brazil Lucas di Grassi  germany Team Abt 4.882
3 2 united_kingdom Sam Bird  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 8.897
4 5 germany Maro Engel  monaco Venturi 9.287
5 9 switzerland Sébastien Buemi  france DAMS 10.194
6 18 germany Andre Lotterer  china Techeetah 10.855
7 66 germany Daniel Abt  germany Team Abt 13.918
8 19 sweden Felix Rosenqvist  india Mahindra Racing 15.271
9 16 united_kingdom Oliver Turvey  china NIO Formula E Team 19.557
10 6 argentina Jose Maria Lopez  united_states Dragon Racing 20.989
11 23 germany Nick Heidfeld  india Mahindra Racing 21.698
12 7 belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states Dragon Racing 26.723
13 4 italy Edoardo Mortara  monaco Venturi 29.937
14 36 united_kingdom Alex Lynn  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 43.112
15 20 new_zealand Mitch Evans  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 43.989
16 8 france Nicolas Prost  france DAMS 1 lap
17 68 china Ma Qing Hua  china NIO Formula E Team 3 laps
Ret 3 brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 17.831
Ret  27 united_kingdom Tom Blomqvist  united_states Andretti Autosport 18.801
Ret  28 portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  united_states Andretti Autosport 18.118
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Event Paris ePrix
Track Streets of Paris
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Formula E main page
Formula E Paris ePrixFormula EParis ePrixMore events