Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in

Since retiring from F1 after his championship victory, Rosberg has become a vocal proponent of alternative fuels, invested in FE and now co-founded the Greentech Festival alongside entrepeneuers Marco Voigt and Sven Kruger.

It will take place from May 23-25 at the former Berlin Tempelhof airport, with FE's race – returning to the venue for the fourth time – held on the event's final day.

FE is one of the headline partners of Rosberg's festival, which expects more than 50,000 visitors over the three days.

The exhibition of green technology will include a conference on the most relevant topics of sustainability.

It will also host the 'Green Awards', which honour clean-energy projects and include Bob Geldof and Elon Musk as past winners and named Rosberg 'Entrepenuer of the Year' in 2018.

"We strive to bring the immense potential of green technologies to life and to inspire as many people as possible to accelerate positive change," said Rosberg.

"It is not just the automotive industry that has high technical and performance-driven requirements these days.

Many companies have long been following the important shift towards green technologies.

"But this development will only be implemented if all of us support this movement – that's why I fight for it."