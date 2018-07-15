New York ePrix: Vergne wins finale, Audi teams’ champions

Newly-crowned Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne won a thrilling season-ending New York ePrix on Sunday, but his victory wasn’t enough to seal the teams’ title for his Techeetah squad.

With Vergne having sealed the drivers' title on Saturday, the teams’ crown was on the line between Techeetah and the Audi Sport squad.

Vergne led after an amazing start from third to demote poleman Sebastien Buemi at the first corner, while Vergne’s teammate Andre Lotterer was judged to have jumped the start – even though he lost a place – and a 10s stop/go penalty dropped him to 15th.

Jose Maria Lopez broke his right-rear suspension on a kerb, just moments before his Dragon teammate Jerome d’Ambrosio was taken out by Luca Filippi’s crashing NIO (after he clashed with Antonio Felix da Costa) causing a lengthy full-course yellow.

Lucas di Grassi passed Buemi for second on lap 12, while Daniel Abt passed Nelson Piquet’s Jaguar to take fourth, and Abt passed Buemi seven laps later.

Vergne, di Grassi, Abt and Buemi ran nose-to-tail after the car swap cycle. Abt and Buemi repeatedly swapped third position, with Abt at the disadvantage of pitting a lap earlier for his second car.

Vergne held off a determined di Grassi to win by half a second, with the top four covered by 1.7s. Abt beat Buemi by 0.493s, despite having to manage his energy to the finish.

Lotterer fought his way back into the points, up to ninth, but that wasn’t enough for Techeetah to add the teams’ title.

Full report to follow.