Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula E New York ePrix Race report

New York ePrix: Vergne wins finale, Audi teams’ champions

0 shares
New York ePrix: Vergne wins finale, Audi teams’ champions
Get alerts
15/07/2018 08:11

Newly-crowned Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne won a thrilling season-ending New York ePrix on Sunday, but his victory wasn’t enough to seal the teams’ title for his Techeetah squad.

With Vergne having sealed the drivers' title on Saturday, the teams’ crown was on the line between Techeetah and the Audi Sport squad.

Vergne led after an amazing start from third to demote poleman Sebastien Buemi at the first corner, while Vergne’s teammate Andre Lotterer was judged to have jumped the start – even though he lost a place – and a 10s stop/go penalty dropped him to 15th.

Jose Maria Lopez broke his right-rear suspension on a kerb, just moments before his Dragon teammate Jerome d’Ambrosio was taken out by Luca Filippi’s crashing NIO (after he clashed with Antonio Felix da Costa) causing a lengthy full-course yellow.

Lucas di Grassi passed Buemi for second on lap 12, while Daniel Abt passed Nelson Piquet’s Jaguar to take fourth, and Abt passed Buemi seven laps later.

Vergne, di Grassi, Abt and Buemi ran nose-to-tail after the car swap cycle. Abt and Buemi repeatedly swapped third position, with Abt at the disadvantage of pitting a lap earlier for his second car.

Vergne held off a determined di Grassi to win by half a second, with the top four covered by 1.7s. Abt beat Buemi by 0.493s, despite having to manage his energy to the finish.

Lotterer fought his way back into the points, up to ninth, but that wasn’t enough for Techeetah to add the teams’ title.

Full report to follow.

PosDriverTeamLapsTime
1 france  Jean-Eric Vergne  china  Techeetah 43 -
2 brazil  Lucas di Grassi  germany  Team Abt 43 0.508
3 germany  Daniel Abt  germany  Team Abt 43 1.287
4 switzerland  Sébastien Buemi  france  DAMS 43 1.780
5 sweden  Felix Rosenqvist  india  Mahindra Racing 43 12.146
6 new_zealand  Mitch Evans  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 43 20.050
7 brazil  Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 43 20.592
8 germany  Nick Heidfeld  india  Mahindra Racing 43 24.275
9 germany  Andre Lotterer  china  Techeetah 43 28.821
10 united_kingdom  Sam Bird  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 43 32.810
11 france  Nicolas Prost  france  DAMS 43 34.100
12 france  Stéphane Sarrazin  united_states  Andretti Autosport 43 34.594
13 china  Ma Quinghua  china  NIO Formula E Team 42 1 lap
14 united_kingdom  Alex Lynn  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 42 11.641
15 portugal  Antonio Felix da Costa united_states  Andretti Autosport 40 2 laps
16 germany  Maro Engel  monaco  Venturi 15 27 laps
17 italy  Luca Filippi  china  NIO Formula E Team 7 35 laps
18 belgium  Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states  Dragon Racing 6 36 laps
19 argentina  Jose Maria Lopez  united_states  Dragon Racing 5 37 laps
20 france  Tom Dillmann  monaco  Venturi 4 38 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Event New York ePrix
Track Brooklyn Street Circuit
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Team Abt , Techeetah
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the Formula E main page