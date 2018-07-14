Sign in
Formula E / New York ePrix / Race report

New York ePrix: Di Grassi wins, Vergne crowned champion

By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jul 14, 2018, 8:38 PM

Audi’s Lucas di Grassi won the first race of the New York Formula E double-header on Saturday, as Jean-Eric Vergne was crowned champion despite starting from the back of the grid.

Vergne charged up the order after being excluded from qualifying, while di Grassi also battled his way up from 11th on the grid to lead home Audi teammate Daniel Abt in a one-two result for the German manufacturer.

Sam Bird finished ninth and therefore could not take the title fight down to Sunday’s season finale.

At the start, polesitter Sebastien Buemi held the lead off the line while and was followed by his Renault e.dams teammate Nico Prost as Mitch Evans failed to accelerate way from second on the grid despite launching at the lights.

With Evans out with a suspected driveshaft failure, Abt followed Prost and took second on the second tour as Buemi controlled the early stages.

Vergne spent the opening laps at the very rear of the field as his Techeetah teammate Andre Lotterer, also excluded from qualifying for the same software glitch, quickly made places up the order.

Abt stalked Buemi and then seized the lead on lap six of what would become a 43-tour event on the run to Turn 11 at the end of the Brooklyn Circuit’s second straight.

Di Grassi was also steadily making his way up the order as Prost fell away from the podium places, with Venturi’s Tom Dillmann subsequently running third.

Bird had also moved into the points from his 14th place grid spot, but after the Techeetah drivers had saved energy in the early stages, they used their advantage to make a series of moves, with Vergne passing Bird for 10th place on lap 16.

By this stage, di Grassi had risen to third place and set about catching Buemi, who had begun to fall away from Abt.

On lap 20, di Grassi seized second from Buemi on the run to the new-for-2018 Turn 6, with Abt holding a lead of over three seconds.

The field piled into the pits at the end of lap 22, with a slower stop costing Abt and allowing di Grassi to close in.

The Audi teammates were suddenly nose-to-tail and on lap 24, just after they made contact at the flowing Turn 7/8 complex, di Grassi attacked and passed Abt for the lead approaching the big stop at Turn 11 with an aggressive move.

Abt fought back a few laps later before Audi appeared to order the pair to hold stations.

On lap 29, Vergne eased by Lotterer to move into the place that would guarantee him the title with Bird back in ninth.

The race was suspended on lap 35 when Bird’s Virgin Racing teammate Alex Lynn lost the rear of his car going through the rapid left of Turn 5 and hit the barriers on the outside of the corner in a big impact.

The safety car was called into action as a result, which bunched the field up and meant the race was capped at 45-minutes plus one lap.

The race resumed at the start of lap 40, with di Grassi easing clear of Abt and Buemi to win by 0.9s and claim his second victory in succession.

Bird had to pass Maro Engel and Prost in the final dash to flag and although he managed to pass the latter one lap after the Venturi driver had made a move for eighth, he could make it into that position, which he needed to keep the title alive.

Dillmann finished fourth on his FE return in place of Edoardo Mortara, with Nick Heidfeld beating Lotterer to sixth.

Race results:

PosDriverTeamGap
1 brazil  Lucas di Grassi  germany  Team Abt 43 laps
2 germany  Daniel Abt  germany  Team Abt 0.965
3 switzerland  Sébastien Buemi  france  DAMS 2.583
4 france  Tom Dillmann  monaco  Venturi 4.090
5 france  Jean-Eric Vergne  china  Techeetah 4.679
6 germany  Nick Heidfeld  india  Mahindra Racing 5.142
7 germany  Andre Lotterer  china  Techeetah 5.810
8 germany  Maro Engel  monaco  Venturi 6.312
9 united_kingdom  Sam Bird  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 6.833
10 france  Nicolas Prost  france  DAMS 8.389
11 portugal  Antonio Felix da Costa united_states  Andretti Autosport 9.114
12 france  Stéphane Sarrazin  united_states  Andretti Autosport 13.242
13 belgium  Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states  Dragon Racing 13.805
14 sweden  Felix Rosenqvist  india  Mahindra Racing 35.452
15 italy  Luca Filippi  china  NIO Formula E Team 1'55.219
16 united_kingdom  Alex Lynn  united_kingdom  Virgin Racing 10 laps
17 brazil  Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 13 laps
18 argentina  Jose Maria Lopez  united_states  Dragon Racing 13 laps
19 new_zealand  Mitch Evans  united_kingdom  Jaguar Racing 43 laps
