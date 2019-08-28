Gallery: Check out Porsche’s new Formula E cars from all angles
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Andre Lotterer, Porsche Formula E Team
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E Team
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
Here’s the Porsche 99X Electric ABB FIA Formula E car that was unveiled today for its maiden season in the championship in 2019/20.
About this article
|Series
|Formula E
|Event
|Porsche unveil
|Drivers
|Andre Lotterer , Neel Jani
|Teams
|Porsche Team Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley
