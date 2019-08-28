Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Formula E / Porsche unveil / Top List

Gallery: Check out Porsche’s new Formula E cars from all angles

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
1/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
2/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
3/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
4/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
5/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
6/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
7/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
8/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
9/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
10/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
11/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery

Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric livery
12/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Andre Lotterer, Porsche Formula E Team

Andre Lotterer, Porsche Formula E Team
13/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E Team

Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E Team
14/14

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Aug 28, 2019

Here’s the Porsche 99X Electric ABB FIA Formula E car that was unveiled today for its maiden season in the championship in 2019/20.

Series Formula E
Event Porsche unveil
Drivers Andre Lotterer , Neel Jani
Teams Porsche
Author Charles Bradley

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
