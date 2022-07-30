Mortara says FE title chance is lost after London no-score

Listen to this article

Mortara was caught up in contact at the start of the race, getting pinched between Jean-Eric Vergne and Sam Bird into Turn 2, which forced Mortara to make contact with Bird twice to end the Jaguar driver's race.

The contact took Mortara's front wing off, and forced him to retreat to the pit for repairs, the Venturi driver emerging back on track last of all runners and finishing 18th.

Mortara reckons that Vergne tried to "straightline" the chicane, which caused the incident at the start, although the Swiss says he shouldn't have been in that position to begin with after qualifying ninth with a lap of grip and confidence.

With no points on the board from the opening race, Mortara feels that his championship chances have slipped away, as he now sits 29 points behind Vandoorne with three races left on the 2021-22 calendar.

"I think that today we lost it. So mathematically, there is still a chance but believe that the gap now is starting to be too big to think about championships," he told Motorsport.com

"It was not the day I was hoping for. We were not competitive right from the start and already yesterday was not looking that good, but we actually made some progress.

"Then today, it was another like Formula E stupid contact with streaming, you know, trying to make a corner with JEV.

"JEV basically tried to straightline Turn 2, make making me and some [others] retire. It's frustrating, obviously, but in the first place, you shouldn't find yourself there.

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

"It seemed that we didn't really had the pace. And that was actually quite surprising, because we were lacking quite a bit. And so I guess that we will have to try to find even more pace tonight."

Mortara was handed a penalty when in the pits for repairs, as his car's ready-to-move status light was on while the mechanics were replacing the nose on his car.

The 35-year-old did not dispute the penalty, feeling it was "right" for the crime.

He added that he was not particularly hopeful of his fortunes in Sunday's race, given his struggles so far.

"If we would be on another racetrack, we'd be quite confident that we will be competitive," Mortara said.

"I would say that it's still possible, but I believe that you know, we've been struggling like since two days now.

"We will try to give our best tomorrow obviously, but doesn't really look that good at the moment."