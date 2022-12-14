Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Gunther holds onto Formula E test lead after day two in Valencia Next / Porsche: FE must learn from "too tight" Gen3 development schedule
Formula E News

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Maserati MSG driver Edoardo Mortara says it would be "not fair" to compare the new Gen3 Formula E car and the previous model, despite a smaller than expected pace difference.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Listen to this article

The fastest lap from last year's Valencia Formula E test, a 1m25.763s set by Mortara, was overturned for the first time by the Swiss driver's new team-mate Maximilian Guenther on the second day of running in this year's test.

Guenther's best lap of the day, a 1m25.449s, only showed an improvement of just over three-tenths over a less powerful and heavier car - despite expectations that the Gen3 machinery would offer a significant increase in performance.

The Gen3 car is 60kg lighter than the Gen2 car and has 100kW more power available in qualifying trim.

Speaking about his team-mate's lap, Mortara explained that although the difference in pace was perhaps smaller than initially expected, he was keen to stress that the teams were without the four years' worth of expertise that they had with the old machinery.

He also explained that due to the car's efficiency, most of the performance improvements would be more visible in the races - and that it was 'not fair' to compare the cars so early into the new model's lifespan.

"Max achieved a faster lap time than what I did last year, so in a way it's already faster in a qualifying lap," Mortara explained.

"Maybe some of us were expecting a bigger difference, but I guess that maybe it's going to come with us probably exploiting better the car.

"I think that you're going to see probably a lot bigger difference actually, the target in the race and target laps because I think that the car is effectively a lot more efficient.

"There is still a lot to discover; we were at the end of the Gen2 car last year with software that was fine-tuned and were exploiting pretty much you know the entire performance of this car.

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"I guess that we still need to discover quite a lot you know from this. So it's not it's not entirely fair to do a comparison right now."

Read Also:

Antonio Felix da Costa added that although the car was more powerful, it is difficult for the drivers to deploy that power effectively - but was confident that the teams would be able to unlock more pace from it over the season.

He explained that, since the cars are more difficult to drive, there will be more mistakes forced out of drivers - which could offer more intrigue in the races.

"They have a lot more power than before but, at the moment in certain conditions, it's quite hard to use it," said the Portuguese driver.

"I think it's a good thing for the people watching, that there will be more mistakes from the drivers; it's harder to dominate this car and I think it will produce very good racing.

"It's maybe not quite as quick yet as we thought we would be, but it'll come with time."

shares
comments
Gunther holds onto Formula E test lead after day two in Valencia
Previous article

Gunther holds onto Formula E test lead after day two in Valencia
Next article

Porsche: FE must learn from "too tight" Gen3 development schedule

Porsche: FE must learn from "too tight" Gen3 development schedule
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Rowland optimistic after battling illness in "extremely difficult" Formula E off-season
Formula E

Rowland optimistic after battling illness in "extremely difficult" Formula E off-season

Porsche: FE must learn from "too tight" Gen3 development schedule
Formula E

Porsche: FE must learn from "too tight" Gen3 development schedule

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

Latest news

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar, embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Mark Winterbottom will have a fresh look next season with DeWalt taking over from Irwin Tools as his major backer.

2023 McLaren Artura first drive: An uncommon combination
Automotive Automotive

2023 McLaren Artura first drive: An uncommon combination

With 671 horsepower from an electrified twin-turbo V6, the Artura is no humdrum hybrid.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.