Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team

shares
comments
Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team
By:

The Mercedes Formula E team will employ the company’s praised “’no blame’ culture” - used successfully by its Formula 1 squad - to eliminate the repeated operational errors of 2020.  

A 1-2 finish for drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries in the last Berlin race of the 2019-20 season boosted the manufacturer to third in the teams’ standings, having ranked fifth after the Marrakech E-Prix - the final race prior to the COVID-enforced hiatus. 

While Vandoorne was somewhat fortunate to score second in the drivers’ table due to the fluctuating results of his rivals in the finale, 11th-placed de Vries was hampered by receiving the lion-share of the team reliability errors. 

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion lost the marque its maiden FE podium in Santiago for an over-cooled battery on the grid and had a brake-related failure in Mexico City. 

He also suffered from an overpower glitch in Marrakesh and a car shutdown in the second Berlin race - and then was handed a €5000 fine and a five-place grid penalty for exiting his car and pushing it off circuit. 

Mercedes team principal Ian James says eliminating the errors was an area of 'focus' to ensure de Vries could close the points gap to team-mate Vandoorne. 

“We just need to be now focusing on being operationally excellent as we go into our second season," James told Motorsport.com.

“What we need to do now is make sure we give [de Vries] the consistency that will enable him to show really what he’s capable of."

Read Also:

James also explained how the Mercedes culture of ‘no blame’ allowed team staff to come forward with errors without the fear of being reprimanded.  

“We’ve got a robust process in place in terms of how we deal with faults - be they technical faults or operational errors - and how we then contain them," he said.

“We talk a lot within Mercedes-Benz Motorsport as a whole about this ‘no blame’ culture. 

“That’s crucially important because that gives people the opportunity to talk very honestly about what’s happened without the fear of reprisal.  

“It enables us to get to the route of the problem and then make sure it doesn’t happen again.  

“At the end of the day, we’re at the beginning of this journey still.  

“Would I continue to use the fact that we are new [as an excuse]? No, because our rookie year is now behind us.  We cannot make errors twice, that’s clear.  

“We’re still going to be learning but the operational excellence and the precision that’s required in Formula E is of paramount importance.  

“We’re confident the package we’ve got [for 2021] is strong. If we can eliminate those errors, then we’ll put ourselves in as good position.  

“That’s really been the focus leading up to season seven.” 

Related video

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance

Previous article

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021

18h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

4h
4
Formula 1

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

18h
5
Le Mans

Schnitzer Motorsport set to be liquidated after BMW split

7h
Latest news
Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team
Formula E

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team

1h
Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance
WEC

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance

3h
Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers
Formula E

Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers

Feb 4, 2021
Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix
Formula E

Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix

Feb 3, 2021
King joins Mahindra as simulator and development driver
Formula E

King joins Mahindra as simulator and development driver

Feb 2, 2021
Latest videos
Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

More from
Matt Kew
Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers Valencia ePrix
Formula E / Breaking news

Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers

Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime
Extreme E / Opinion

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

More from
Mercedes
How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

The mistakes Mercedes cannot afford to make in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The mistakes Mercedes cannot afford to make in F1 2021

Trending Today

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 plans to make major United States push in 2021

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali urges teams to back Red Bull freeze plan

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes tamed its "diva" Formula 1 car

David Schumacher makes FIA F3 switch to Trident
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

David Schumacher makes FIA F3 switch to Trident

Schnitzer Motorsport set to be liquidated after BMW split
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Schnitzer Motorsport set to be liquidated after BMW split

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team

Latest news

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes FE employing same 'no blame' culture as F1 team

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance
WEC WEC / Interview

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance

Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Bird: FE should police Valencia track limits with barriers

Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E unveils new track layout for Rome E-Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.