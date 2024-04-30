Mercedes F1 reserve Vesti joins FE Berlin rookie test with Mahindra
Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Frederik Vesti will sample Formula E machinery for the first time next month when he participates in the Berlin rookie test with Mahindra.
The Danish driver, who finished runner-up in the F2 standings last season with Prema, has most recently competed in the European Le Mans Series as well as conducting a simulator programme for Mercedes.
The 22-year-old will drive for Mahindra on 13 May for a full day of rookie running following the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.
“First of all, I’d like to say a big thank you to Fred [Bertrand, team principal] for giving me this opportunity. It’s a great chance to test, and to prove myself as a rookie in a new championship,” said Vesti.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to learn, which is only going to help me grow as a driver. It’s what motivates me, I’m really looking forward to trying the Gen3 Formula E car, which I understand is quite a challenge.
“That’s probably what I like most about Formula E, it is challenging and the fact it’s a competitive world championship that attracts some of the best drivers – and teams – is a great platform for me.”
Vesti will be joined by Indian driver Kush Maini during the test, with the current F2 driver and Alpine F1 Academy member also Mahindra’s reserve driver but yet to sample the Gen3 machine.
The pair join a growing list of drivers set to take part in the rookie test, with Nissan also announcing its drive line-up on Tuesday.
Indy NXT driver Caio Collet, who took part in the Misano rookie session with the Japanese manufacturer earlier this month, will return and be joined by current F3 driver Gabriele Mini.
Inaugural and reigning F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia will also sample Formula E machinery for the first time during the test with ERT, having joined up with the team last weekend in Monaco.
Andretti will run current F2 championship leader Zane Maloney and Jak Crawford, while Tim Tramnitz will continue to test for the Abt Cupra team.
Porsche, meanwhile, has confirmed that F2 race winner Dennis Hauger and reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining will run for the German manufacturer in the test.
Further driver announcements for the Berlin rookie test line-up are expected later this week.
Formula E Berlin rookie test line-up:
Abt Cupra
Tim Tramnitz
TBC
Andretti
Jak Crawford
Zane Maloney
DS Penske
TBC
TBC
Envision
TBC
TBC
ERT
Marta Garcia
TBC
Jaguar
TBC
TBC
Mahindra
Kush Maini
Frederik Vesti
Maserati MSG
TBC
TBC
McLaren
TBC
TBC
Nissan
Caio Collet
Gabriele Mini
Porsche
Dennis Hauger
Thomas Preining
