Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula E Breaking news

Massa will "definitely find it a challenge" in FE - Turvey

0 shares
Massa will "definitely find it a challenge" in FE - Turvey
Felipe Massa, Venturi
Felipe Massa signs with Venturi, Alejandro Agag
Retired Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa
Retired Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa
Retired Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa
Get alerts
By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
16/05/2018 01:10

Oliver Turvey says Felipe Massa will "definitely find it a challenge" to race in Formula E when the ex-Formula 1 driver joins the electric championship next season.

Massa was announced as a Venturi driver on Tuesday and he has signed a three-year contract to race in FE, which will be his the first category he has entered full-time since leaving F1 at the end of the 2017 season.

NIO driver Turvey, who tested McLaren's MCL33 at the post-Spanish Grand Prix test at Barcelona this week, outlined the difficulties Massa will face in adapting his F1 experience to FE.

"It's a very different formula – the feeling of the car, stepping back into a Formula 1 car is quite different from what I'm used to in the Formula E," he said.

"It's always good to drive different cars. As a driver, you get better if you drive different cars, but he'll definitely find it a challenge in Formula E.

"[With] someone of his experience it'll be interesting to see how he gets on.

"Next season there's a new car so it's a reset for everyone. It's great to have someone of his calibre and experience. I look forward to racing against him."

Turvey – a McLaren test and development drivers alongside his NIO commitments – qualified seventh and finished ninth on his FE debut at the London finale of the 2014/15 season, a result he matched in that weekend's second race from 12th on the grid.

But he warned Massa that with the high-level of drivers racing in FE – 10 of the current grid have won races in the category – he is entering a very competitive series.

"I never expected it to be straightforward," Turvey said.

"I was able to get on top of it quite quickly, and now after almost [four] seasons, there's drivers with more experience so it's really competitive now and he'll see it's a really tough field."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Drivers Felipe Massa
Teams Venturi
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula E main page