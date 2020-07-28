Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Special feature

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain

shares
comments
Jul 28, 2020, 3:00 PM

Delve into Mahindra Racing’s brand-new partnership with engineering giants ZF in the latest episode of Mahindra Blueprints.

As the team’s official Powertrain Partner, ZF will design the entire powertrain – from the motor to all of the smaller components – for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, Mahindra’s seventh season in Formula E.

ZF is no stranger to the demands of Formula E, and together with Mahindra, the team has an extra level of expertise to lean on.

Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to work out why getting the powertrain formula right is so important in Formula E. Tune into this episode to learn more about Mahindra Racing’s new Formula E technology, and how it will work with ZF as the electrification of the automotive industry becomes greater.

Slider
List

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
1/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
2/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
3/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
4/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
5/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
6/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Powertrain

Mahindra Powertrain
7/7

Photo by: Mahindra Racing

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team

Previous article

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Mahindra Racing

Trending Today

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news
3h

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

Ferrari launches own Esports championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news
23m

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Masi: F1 can’t "drop the ball" over COVID protocols

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto

Latest news

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Special feature
25m

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team

Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Trending

1
Moto2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

3h
2
Formula 1

McLaren reunites with Gulf in sponsorship deal

3
Formula 1

Ferrari boss not expecting F1 wins before 2022

4
Esports

Ferrari launches own Esports championship

23m
5
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Latest videos

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car 03:15
Formula E

Inside The Powertrain Of A Formula E Car

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Nick Heidfeld on Formula E Technology, Circuits and More 04:28
Formula E

Nick Heidfeld on Formula E Technology, Circuits and More

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

Latest news

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain
Formula E

The new players in Mahindra Racing’s Formula E powertrain

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team
Formula E

Ex-Renault F1's Chester joins Mercedes Formula E team

Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin
Formula E

Sette Camara replaces Hartley at Dragon for Berlin

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.