Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Special feature

Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints - Under the skin of the M5 Electro

shares
comments
47m ago

Take a look under the skin of a latest generation ABB FIA Formula E car in the first episode of a new five-part Mahindra Blueprints series.

Presenter Nicki Shields showcases the race-winning Mahindra Racing M5 Electro challenger from the team’s headquarters in Banbury.

This episode introduces the new car, which is equipped with the halo cockpit protecting device and a new, more powerful battery that allows the car to complete a full race distance for the first time, and Mahindra’s driver line-up for the 2018/19 Formula E season.

Next article
Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat

Previous article

Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Mahindra Racing

Red zone: trending stories

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive "mistake"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive "mistake"

1h ago
Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels "positive"

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang Article
Supercars

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang

Latest videos
Blueprints: Mahindra 3D Animation – Welcome to Season 5 02:11
Formula E

Blueprints: Mahindra 3D Animation – Welcome to Season 5

1h ago
Alejandro Agag explains Extreme E 03:16
Formula E

Alejandro Agag explains Extreme E

Feb 1, 2019

News in depth
Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints - Under the skin of the M5 Electro
Formula E

Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints - Under the skin of the M5 Electro

Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat
Formula E

Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat

Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in
Formula E

Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.