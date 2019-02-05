Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints - Under the skin of the M5 Electro
Take a look under the skin of a latest generation ABB FIA Formula E car in the first episode of a new five-part Mahindra Blueprints series.
Presenter Nicki Shields showcases the race-winning Mahindra Racing M5 Electro challenger from the team’s headquarters in Banbury.
This episode introduces the new car, which is equipped with the halo cockpit protecting device and a new, more powerful battery that allows the car to complete a full race distance for the first time, and Mahindra’s driver line-up for the 2018/19 Formula E season.
