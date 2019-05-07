Promoted: Mahindra Blueprints - aerodynamic secrets

In this new video, Formula E presenter Nicki Shields explains the design of the spec bodykit that house’s Mahindra Racing’s M5 Electro powertrain. This covers all the aerodynamic thinking behind the new-look machine introduced by the electric championship for the 2018/19 season and how its features are aimed at keeping the racing close.

From the car’s low-slung nose, to the dramatically sculpted body and sidepods to help airflow management, and the two mini wings that have replaced a conventional rear wing – the Gen2 machine has been designed with exciting racing in mind.