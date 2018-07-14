Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula E / New York ePrix / Breaking news

Ma replaces injured Turvey for second New York race

shares
comments
Ma replaces injured Turvey for second New York race
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 14, 2018, 8:13 PM

Ma Qing Hua will replace Oliver Turvey at NIO in Sunday's New York Formula E season finale after the Briton broke a finger in practice.

Turvey withdrew from Saturday's opening race after injuring his left hand when he made contact with the wall during second practice for the Brooklyn-based event.

The British driver did not take part in qualifying following the incident as he was transferred to hospital. 

A NIO statement confirmed Turvey would miss both New York races, with reserve driver Ma deputising for Sunday's second leg of the FE title-decider.

It read: "The NIO Formula E Team confirms that #16 NIO 003 driver Oliver Turvey has sustained a fracture in his fifth metacarpal (little finger) on his left hand as a result of the incident during the second practice session of Round 11 of the New York ePrix today.

"NIO Formula E Reserve Driver, Ma Qing Hua, shall now compete in Round 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship tomorrow at Red Hook Circuit in Oliver's place."

It marks Ma's second race appearance in FE this season, as he was drafted in to replace NIO's other regular driver, Luca Filippi, for the Paris ePrix. The Chinese driver finished 17th.

Ma Qing Hua, NIO Formula E Team
Ma Qing Hua, NIO Formula E Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next Formula E article
New York ePrix: Di Grassi wins, Vergne crowned champion

Previous article

New York ePrix: Di Grassi wins, Vergne crowned champion

Next article

Techeetah explains Vergne qualifying exclusion

Techeetah explains Vergne qualifying exclusion

About this article

Series Formula E
Event New York ePrix
Location Brooklyn Street Circuit
Drivers Ma Qing Hua , Oliver Turvey
Teams NIO Formula E Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future 03:31
Formula E

Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future

Agag: 01:36
Formula E

Agag: "The kids today may not be into fast cars...but they love technology..." -Motorsport Show EP15

News in depth
Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive
Formula E

Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive

Trailing Rosenqvist a
Formula E

Trailing Rosenqvist a "new situation" for veteran Heidfeld

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five
Formula E

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.