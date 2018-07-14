Ma replaces injured Turvey for second New York race

Ma Qing Hua will replace Oliver Turvey at NIO in Sunday's New York Formula E season finale after the Briton broke a finger in practice.

Turvey withdrew from Saturday's opening race after injuring his left hand when he made contact with the wall during second practice for the Brooklyn-based event.

The British driver did not take part in qualifying following the incident as he was transferred to hospital.

A NIO statement confirmed Turvey would miss both New York races, with reserve driver Ma deputising for Sunday's second leg of the FE title-decider.

It read: "The NIO Formula E Team confirms that #16 NIO 003 driver Oliver Turvey has sustained a fracture in his fifth metacarpal (little finger) on his left hand as a result of the incident during the second practice session of Round 11 of the New York ePrix today.

"NIO Formula E Reserve Driver, Ma Qing Hua, shall now compete in Round 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship tomorrow at Red Hook Circuit in Oliver's place."

It marks Ma's second race appearance in FE this season, as he was drafted in to replace NIO's other regular driver, Luca Filippi, for the Paris ePrix. The Chinese driver finished 17th.

Ma Qing Hua, NIO Formula E Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images