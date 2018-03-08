M-Sport to support Jaguar electric one-make series

Jaguar’s new Formula E support series for its I-PACE will receive engineering support from the WRC title-winning M-Sport operation.

The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will join the FE package for the 2018/19 season and become the first dedicated support category to the electric single-seater series.

Jaguar Land Rover’s special vehicle operations department will build the racing I-PACEs, while Motorsport.com understands M-Sport engineers will be deployed at races.

This will free up Jaguar’s Williams Advanced Engineering-assisted race team to focus on its fledgling FE programme, which will only be in its third season.

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson attended last weekend’s Mexico City FE round as a guest of the Jaguar team.

M-Sport ran Sebastien Ogier to the 2017 WRC drivers’ title and also beat full works teams from Hyundai, Toyota and Citroen to the manufacturers’ crown.

While it is best known for its rallying exploits, which included manufacturing the ultra-successful Ford Fiesta R5 rally car, M-Sport has extended its engineering expertise to circuit racing in racing years.

Wilson’s firm was picked to help Bentley’s motorsport return by forming a technical tie-up for its Continental GT3, which has been run successfully in Europe and the United States.

M-Sport is now focusing on the development of the second-generation Continental, due to come on steam later this year.