London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
Mitch Evans led a Jaguar 1-2 in the third practice session for the second London E-Prix this weekend, with newly crowned champion Jake Dennis finishing 10th.
Race winner in yesterday’s race at the ExCeL London, Evans remained towards the top of the times for the duration of the 30-minute session on Sunday morning.
The Kiwi was fastest after the opening 10 minutes with a 1m11.079s, before lowering his best to a 1m10.946s.
Evans’ win yesterday elevated him into second in the championship, just eight points ahead of fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy, while their respective teams, Jaguar and Envision Racing, sit tied on points in the teams’ standings ahead of this afternoon’s season-finale.
Heading into the second half of Sunday’s session Sebastien Buemi hit the top of the times, the Envision driver posting a 1m10.667s.
Cassidy, who ended up in the escape road at Turn 10 on two occasions during the session, went marginally faster than his team-mate – just 0.088s quicker – with Sam Bird slotting into third ahead of team-mate Evans making it a Jaguar powertrain 1-2-3-4 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Bird improved again, moving to the top of the times with a 1m10.349s, but which lasted only minutes as Evans went faster still – setting a 1m10.152s that would prove to be the fastest time in the session with more than five minutes left on the clock.
Bird improved once again with his final effort but fell 0.071s short of beating Evans, who failed to improve on his final run.
Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Buemi improved with his final effort to finish third, 0.252s behind Evans’ best lap, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz splitting the Envision drivers in fourth.
NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum finished sixth with his team-mate, Sergio Sette Camara, two places behind in eighth.
Ahead of the session, it was confirmed the Brazilian had been disqualified from his finishing position of sixth on the road in yesterday’s London E-Prix.
This was after the FIA’s deputy technical delegate had asked the NIO 333 team to change the damaged front wing on Sette Camara’s car during the second red flag, but which “was deemed safe by the team” and not replaced.
Dennis, who clinched the Formula E title after a chaotic race on Saturday which included two red flags, finished down in 10th, 0.713s behind the best lap from Evans having taken to the escape road early in proceedings at Turn 1 before rejoining.
|cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|20
|1'10.152
|2
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|21
|1'10.223
|0.071
|3
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision Virgin Racing
|21
|1'10.404
|0.252
|4
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan Formula E Team
|21
|1'10.556
|0.404
|5
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision Virgin Racing
|21
|1'10.579
|0.427
|6
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333 Racing
|20
|1'10.614
|0.462
|7
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|Porsche Formula E Team
|19
|1'10.694
|0.542
|8
|Sérgio Sette Câmara
|NIO 333 Racing
|21
|1'10.761
|0.609
|9
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Formula E Team
|21
|1'10.792
|0.640
|10
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|18
|1'10.865
|0.713
|11
|Maximilian Günther
|Maserati MSG Racing
|21
|1'10.872
|0.720
|12
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati MSG Racing
|22
|1'10.948
|0.796
|13
|Norman Nato
|Nissan Formula E Team
|22
|1'11.036
|0.884
|14
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|21
|1'11.100
|0.948
|15
|René Rast
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|19
|1'11.112
|0.960
|16
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|21
|1'11.153
|1.001
|17
|Nico Müller
|ABT CUPRA Formula E Team
|19
|1'11.213
|1.061
|18
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra Racing
|21
|1'11.217
|1.065
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|21
|1'11.226
|1.074
|20
|Jake Hughes
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|19
|1'11.469
|1.317
|21
|Robin Frijns
|ABT CUPRA Formula E Team
|18
|1'11.487
|1.335
|22
|Roberto Merhi
|Mahindra Racing
|19
|1'11.724
|1.572
