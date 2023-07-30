London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Race winner in yesterday’s race at the ExCeL London, Evans remained towards the top of the times for the duration of the 30-minute session on Sunday morning.

The Kiwi was fastest after the opening 10 minutes with a 1m11.079s, before lowering his best to a 1m10.946s.

Evans’ win yesterday elevated him into second in the championship, just eight points ahead of fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy, while their respective teams, Jaguar and Envision Racing, sit tied on points in the teams’ standings ahead of this afternoon’s season-finale.

Heading into the second half of Sunday’s session Sebastien Buemi hit the top of the times, the Envision driver posting a 1m10.667s.

Cassidy, who ended up in the escape road at Turn 10 on two occasions during the session, went marginally faster than his team-mate – just 0.088s quicker – with Sam Bird slotting into third ahead of team-mate Evans making it a Jaguar powertrain 1-2-3-4 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Bird improved again, moving to the top of the times with a 1m10.349s, but which lasted only minutes as Evans went faster still – setting a 1m10.152s that would prove to be the fastest time in the session with more than five minutes left on the clock.

Bird improved once again with his final effort but fell 0.071s short of beating Evans, who failed to improve on his final run.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Buemi improved with his final effort to finish third, 0.252s behind Evans’ best lap, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz splitting the Envision drivers in fourth.

NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum finished sixth with his team-mate, Sergio Sette Camara, two places behind in eighth.

Ahead of the session, it was confirmed the Brazilian had been disqualified from his finishing position of sixth on the road in yesterday’s London E-Prix.

This was after the FIA’s deputy technical delegate had asked the NIO 333 team to change the damaged front wing on Sette Camara’s car during the second red flag, but which “was deemed safe by the team” and not replaced.

Dennis, who clinched the Formula E title after a chaotic race on Saturday which included two red flags, finished down in 10th, 0.713s behind the best lap from Evans having taken to the escape road early in proceedings at Turn 1 before rejoining.

cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 20 1'10.152 2 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 21 1'10.223 0.071 3 Sebastien Buemi Envision Virgin Racing 21 1'10.404 0.252 4 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 21 1'10.556 0.404 5 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 21 1'10.579 0.427 6 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 20 1'10.614 0.462 7 Antonio Felix da Costa Porsche Formula E Team 19 1'10.694 0.542 8 Sérgio Sette Câmara NIO 333 Racing 21 1'10.761 0.609 9 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche Formula E Team 21 1'10.792 0.640 10 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Formula E 18 1'10.865 0.713 11 Maximilian Günther Maserati MSG Racing 21 1'10.872 0.720 12 Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 22 1'10.948 0.796 13 Norman Nato Nissan Formula E Team 22 1'11.036 0.884 14 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 21 1'11.100 0.948 15 René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 19 1'11.112 0.960 16 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti Formula E 21 1'11.153 1.001 17 Nico Müller ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 19 1'11.213 1.061 18 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing 21 1'11.217 1.065 19 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 21 1'11.226 1.074 20 Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 19 1'11.469 1.317 21 Robin Frijns ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 18 1'11.487 1.335 22 Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing 19 1'11.724 1.572