How motor racing's six-decade Swiss exile ended

The return of competitive motor racing to Switzerland has been a long time coming. Although the process of setting up this weekend's Zurich Formula E race was relatively quick, there were still plenty of hurdles to overcome.

After a 64-year gap, motor racing is returning to Switzerland. This weekend's Zurich E-Prix will be the first closed-circuit motorsport event to take place in the country since the Swiss government banned racing following the 1955 Le Mans disaster, in which more than 80 spectators died.

The most recent world championship circuit event (hillclimbs have been allowed in the intervening years) remains the 1954 Swiss Grand Prix at Bremgarten. But that's about to change.