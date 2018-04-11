How Formula E pulls off its impossible job

Formula E's unique format has helped take it to destinations other series could only dream of racing in, but there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome before those events can be staged.

Buildings cannot be easily moved. Nor can many of the items of infrastructure that make up sprawling metropolises all over the world. But that hasn't stopped Formula E from taking an almost impossible job - fitting a major sporting event into streets used by thousands of people every day - and perfect the art of squeezing races into tight spaces.

This weekend, Rome will become the 18th urban centre to host a Formula E race and it's Circuito Cittadino Dell'EUR track is situated in the EUR residential and business district of the Eternal City. The main event will be over in a single day, but the process of pitching, designing and building the track is, naturally, much longer.