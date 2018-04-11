Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula E Breaking news

How Formula E pulls off its impossible job

0 shares
How Formula E pulls off its impossible job
Get alerts
By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
11/04/2018 11:52

Formula E's unique format has helped take it to destinations other series could only dream of racing in, but there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome before those events can be staged.

Buildings cannot be easily moved. Nor can many of the items of infrastructure that make up sprawling metropolises all over the world. But that hasn't stopped Formula E from taking an almost impossible job - fitting a major sporting event into streets used by thousands of people every day - and perfect the art of squeezing races into tight spaces.

This weekend, Rome will become the 18th urban centre to host a Formula E race and it's Circuito Cittadino Dell'EUR track is situated in the EUR residential and business district of the Eternal City. The main event will be over in a single day, but the process of pitching, designing and building the track is, naturally, much longer.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula E
Article type Breaking news
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Red Bull must gamble on Honda News Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull must gamble on Honda

Why F1 faces a fight over its 2021 battleplan News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 faces a fight over its 2021 battleplan

Ranking all F1 teams after the Bahrain GP News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking all F1 teams after the Bahrain GP

Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings

How Mercedes squandered a 90 percent victory chance News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes squandered a 90 percent victory chance

To the Formula E main page