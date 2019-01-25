Sign in
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Preview

Santiago E-prixview: How does BMW bounce back after Marrakesh?

34m ago

Formula E’s intrepid pit lane reporter Nicki Shields and Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas recap the action from the last E-prix race in Marrakech, with a look forward to this weekend’s race in Santiago.

Marrakech featured BMW teammates Antonio Felix Da Costa and Alexander Sims colliding, which cost them the win – should team orders be in place?

Nicki also presses Alex on why Virgin Racing and DS Techeetah haven’t quite sealed wins that were theirs for the taking, and who will take victory this weekend?

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix

