Subscribe
View more
Previous / The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up
Formula E News

Formula E set for return of Change. Accelerated. Live.

Formula E will bring industry leaders together when it hosts its conferencing platform Change. Accelerated. Live. ahead of the championship’s final round of the season in London.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman

The showcase event was held for the first time ahead of the London E-Prix double-header last year and will once again take place before this season’s finale on Friday, 28 July, at ExCeL London. 

'Change. Accelerated. Live.' is set to bring the brightest minds together from various sectors and industries including motorsport, politics and education, all of which will offer a unique insight into pioneering sustainable innovations. 

“It’s very much a leadership, knowledge-sharing platform for the Formula E ecosystem but also, I would say, very much going above and beyond the three key topics that are technology, innovation and sustainability,” said Julia Palle, Formula E’s sustainability director. 

“Last year we hosted over 250 guests, it was very much the first time that we were piloting our own conferencing platform. It was obviously very successful, we had very positive feedback from the attendees and certainly the fact we’re back this year is also testifying that there was an appetite for it to be back again with a revised approach.” 

This revised approach included “mini conferences” throughout the season in new areas including India, South Africa and Brazil – all three locations new to the season nine Formula E calendar. 

The 2023 edition of Change. Accelerated. Live. will include guest speakers such as Formula E and Extreme E co-founder, Alejandro Agag, ex-Williams Formula 1 team principal, Claire Williams, and chairman of Motorsport UK, David Richards. 

There will also be a presence from three current Formula E teams including Abt Cupra, Maserati and McLaren, while partner Bloomberg will also be directly involved. 

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel

Photo by: Formula E

As well as the opportunity to hear from business leaders and find out how Formula E is pushing for a sustainable future, delegates will also get the chance to directly connect with like-minded people from a plethora of sectors and backgrounds. 

“The networking opportunity is huge,” said Palle. “From a motorsport and automotive perspective this event is highly relevant and enables us to do some critical connections with solution providers, people that have best practices and so on.  

“Whether it’s key business stakeholders or key governmental stakeholders, the reality is they gravitate anyway around our events, but they don’t necessarily have one place, one day where everyone is in the room and they are just here to try and discuss challenges and opportunities together.” 

Those who attend will be able to head trackside and see the inner workings of the Formula E race teams with a walk along the pitlane, as well as see the on-track action first-hand from the grandstand for opening practice later that day.  

“I would say very much it’s for the people that work in technology and are focused on innovation,” added Palle.  

“People that work in the sustainability field and look at how sustainability can be applied or how sustainability can be pushed forward. 

“I think definitely we have created something that has captured the interest of not only our ecosystem stakeholders, but you will see a number of teams and partners participating in the event. 

“Again, it’s very much a great leadership platform for us to showcase how much knowledge we have within the Formula E Championship and ecosystem.”

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel

Change Accelerated Live conference at Excel

Photo by: Formula E

 

shares
comments

The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up

The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Latest news

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

SGT Super GT

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

NAS NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream" Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

Indy IndyCar
Iowa I

IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe