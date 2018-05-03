Filippi returns to NIO for Berlin ePrix

Luca Filippi will return to action for the NIO Formula E team at this month’s race in Berlin.

Filippi was stood down following his home race in Rome, as Ma Qing Hua lined up alongside Oliver Turvey at last weekend’s Paris event, which was won by Techeetah driver – and current championship leader – Jean-Eric Vergne.

NIO has explained that Ma was switched in to race with Turvey as the team was exercising its right to make a driver change ahead of the final three events of the 2017/18 season.

This was done to give Ma some race event experience in 2018 as part of his deal as the squad’s reserve driver.

Ma was classified 17th and last in the Paris ePrix, three laps down, after failing to launch off the line at the start of the race.

He started 17th in what was his eighth FE event, which came after he completed in seven races in the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons for the Aguri (four events) and Techeetah (three events) squads.

NIO is currently eighth in the FE teams’ standings for the current campaign, with Turvey taking its best finish of the season with his second place in the Mexico City race back in March.

Filippi is 20th in the drivers’ standings – Turvey is 10th on 34 points – and the Italian scored the single point he has picked up so far this season at the season opener in Hong Kong.