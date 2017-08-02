Marchionne hints at Formula E entry, but not with Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne has said it is unlikely that Ferrari will follow Formula 1 rival Mercedes into Formula E in the near future, but is open to entering one of the other Fiat brands like Alfa Romeo or Maserati.

Ferrari president Marchionne had a meeting with Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff on the morning of the Hungarian Grand Prix, and one of the topics they discussed was the future of FE.

Only last week, Mercedes dropped a bombshell when it announced that it would be quitting the DTM at the end of 2018 to pursue FE the following season.

A few days later Porsche announced it own FE move as it pulled the plug on its LMP1 project in WEC.

Ferrari has long hinted about getting involved in FE, because of the growing momentum towards electric road cars.

However, Marchionne thinks that any bid to join the electric racing series would not be with Ferrari but instead with one of the other brands within the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group – which includes Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Fiat, Dodge and Chrysler.

Asked about a possible FE entry, Marchionne said: "I talked with Toto, but I do not think Ferrari enters directly.

"However, we are thinking of doing so as FCA. And if we will enter, with one of the brands from the group, we do not know which one it will be right now."

Additional reporting by Franco Nugnes