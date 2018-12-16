Gallery: Female drivers test FE cars in Saudi Arabia
Formula E’s teams were given extra time to run female drivers during Sunday’s post-ePrix test at Ad Diriyah. Here are the best images…
Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports., talks to the press
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05, leaves the garage
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pippa Mann, GEOX Dragon
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-3
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, look at data screens
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Driver line up for the test in Ad Diriyah
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
About this article
|Series
|Formula E
|Event
|Ad Diriyah testing
|Drivers
|Katherine Legge , Pippa Mann , Simona de Silvestro , Carmen Jorda , Tatiana Calderon , Beitske Visser , Jamie Chadwick , Carrie Schreiner
|Author
|Charles Bradley