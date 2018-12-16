Sign in
Formula E / Ad Diriyah testing / Special feature

Gallery: Female drivers test FE cars in Saudi Arabia

Gallery: Female drivers test FE cars in Saudi Arabia
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Dec 16, 2018, 3:36 PM

Formula E’s teams were given extra time to run female drivers during Sunday’s post-ePrix test at Ad Diriyah. Here are the best images…

Slider
List

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing
1/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
2/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
3/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
4/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Carmen Jorda, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
5/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab
6/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05
7/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team
8/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004
9/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports., talks to the press

Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports., talks to the press
10/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18

Beitske Visser, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18
11/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E
12/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
13/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing
14/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05, leaves the garage

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05, leaves the garage
15/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pippa Mann, GEOX Dragon

Pippa Mann, GEOX Dragon
16/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-3

Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-3
17/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
18/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
19/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05 Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.18
20/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004

Jamie Chadwick, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004
21/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
22/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Carrie Schreiner, HWA Racelab, VFE-05
23/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
24/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
25/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, look at data screens

Pippa Man, GEOX Dragon, look at data screens
26/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro

Katherine Legge, Mahindra Racing, M5 Electro
27/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
28/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
29/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
30/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Tatiana Calderon, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
31/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05

Simona de Silvestro, Venturi Formula E, Venturi VFE05
32/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05

Amna Al Qubaisi, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05
33/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Reem Al-Aboud, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1
34/35

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Driver line up for the test in Ad Diriyah

Driver line up for the test in Ad Diriyah
35/35

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Series Formula E
Event Ad Diriyah testing
Drivers Katherine Legge , Pippa Mann , Simona de Silvestro , Carmen Jorda , Tatiana Calderon , Beitske Visser , Jamie Chadwick , Carrie Schreiner
Author Charles Bradley

