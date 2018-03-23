DS runs Gen2 Formula E car for the first time

DS has completed a demonstration run of its season five Formula E car ahead of the first group manufacturer test of the new machine.

The DS E-TENSE FE 19 was driven by former Venturi and Techeetah driver Stephane Sarrazin around the grounds of the manufacturer’s factory near Versailles.

The season five car, dubbed the Gen2 by Formula E, was revealed physically for the first time at the recent Geneva International Motor Show earlier this month.

It has a battery capable of storing energy for twice the range of the current model to eliminate the need for the current mid-event car-swaps, and drivers will have to run it in two mandatory power modes during races.

FE manufacturers have been receiving and building their cars in recent weeks, with an initial group test getting underway at the Monteblanco circuit in southern Spain on Monday.

“With just days to go before Formula E’s first official pre-season five test, it was great to see the DS E-TENSE FE 19 run at our track in Satory,” said DS Performance director Xavier Mestelan-Pinon.

“The car’s different assemblies had previously been tested on the bench but this is the first time the fully assembled car has turned a wheel.

“Starting it was a rewarding moment for the team’s technical staff. It’s an occasion you never forget.”

Alongside its participation in Formula E, where it has partnered with the Virgin Racing team since 2015, DS is launching a range of electric vehicles.

The DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4 “will be the brand’s first model to feature the E-TENSE system which comprises a petrol engine and two electric motors for a peak power output of 300 horsepower,” according to a DS statement.

DS has been tipped to spilt from Virgin at the end of the current Formula E season, with Techeetah the favourite to become the French marque's new partner in 2018/19.

