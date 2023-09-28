Subscribe
Formula E News

DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season

DS Penske has retained its current driver pairing of Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne for a second term in the 2024 Formula E season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

The announcement means DS Penske will remain as the only team on the grid to run two former champions, with Vergne a two-time title winner in FE (2017-18 and 2018-19) and Vandoorne the last driver to win the championship in the series’ previous Gen2 era.

Team boss DS Penske Jay Penske described the decision to keep Vergne and Vandoorne as “straightforward” and said he hopes to be able to challenge for the title next year after a 2023 season in which his squad could only finish fifth in the standings.

"I am very excited to continue with Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne behind the wheels of our GEN3 car," said Penske.

"It was a straightforward decision for the team to keep intact what is unquestionably one of the strongest pairings on the grid. Season 9 was one of growth and we have learned from every success but also every setback.

"None of us were satisfied with finishing fifth in the championship. We know we can do better and with JEV and Stoffel bringing an incredibly high racing IQ combined with an unwavering desire to win we intend to be challenging for the World Championship in Season 10.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

Photo by: DPPI

Vergne has been part of the DS axis since his second title-winning year in 2018-19 and moved to his current team in 2023 after the Stellantis brand parted ways with Techeetah and joined forces with the Dragon/Penske Autosport operation.

The Frenchman scored DS Penske’s sole victory of 2023 in Hyderabad en route to fifth in the drivers’ standings, behind championship protagonists Jake Dennis, Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, as well as Porsche’s early title contender Pascal Wehrlein.

"I'm very happy to continue the adventure with DS Penske," said the 33-year-old. "As one chapter closes, we have to focus on what is ahead. I love racing, and above all, I love winning. It's a very special feeling that I want to live again with the team.

"I have a real relationship of trust with the engineers and the mechanics, their dedication and hard work is truly inspiring. I want to reward the belief that Jay Penske and the rest of the team placed in me."

Vandoorne had a relatively underwhelming campaign after leaving the now-defunct Mercedes team with which he won the previous year’s title, finishing 11th in the standings with a best finish of fourth in Monaco.

‘I am delighted to continue the journey we started a year ago with the team," said Vandoorne. "Consistency and stability will be the foundations of our future success. JEV and I are one of the best duos on the set. We have made some significant steps over the last season and we are getting stronger together.

"Consistency in performance is our aim for this upcoming season. The ultimate goal is to win the championship. I am excited to help continue to build on that momentum and pick up plenty of trophies with the team!’

Vergne and Vandoorne are both set to face a clash between Formula E and the World Endurance Championship in 2024, with the Berlin E-Prix falling on the same weekend as the Spa 6 Hours.

Both drivers will race in WEC for Peugeot, which comes under the same Stellantis Group as DS, with Vandoorne replacing Gustavo Menezes.

