Dillmann to replace Mortara for Berlin ePrix

Tom Dillmann will replace Edoardo Mortara in the Venturi line-up at next month’s Formula E race in Berlin.

Mortara will miss the Tempelhof Airport round as he has a clashing DTM commitment with Mercedes at the Lausitzring that weekend.

Dillmann raced for the Monaco-based Venturi squad in the final seven races of the 2016/17 season and scored a best finish of seventh in the second New York ePrix during that sequence.

He has also undertaken development running on Venturi’s season five Gen2 machine during the two recent closed group manufacturer tests at the Monteblanco and Calafat circuits.

Dillmann will also race at Spa and Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the ByKolles LMP1 team, as well as contesting two Super Formula races in Japan in May.

It is not yet known if Mortara will take part in the FE season finale in New York in July, as that race also clashes with the DTM race at Zandvoort.

Mercedes DTM boss Ulrich Fritz has previously said that if Mortara is “in a promising position in the DTM, he will not drive in New York. That is clear, because the DTM has priority."

Maro Engel scored Venturi’s best result since Mortara’s second place in this season’s second Hong Kong race with fourth in Paris.