Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula E Paris ePrixFormula EParis ePrixMore events
Formula E Berlin ePrix Breaking news

Dillmann to replace Mortara for Berlin ePrix

0 shares
Dillmann to replace Mortara for Berlin ePrix
Tom Dillmann, Venturi
Tom Dillmann, Venturi
Tom Dillmann, Venturi
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Formula E Team
Tom Dillmann, Venturi
Maro Engel, Venturi Formula E Team, Antonio Felix da Costa, Andretti Formula E Team, Sébastien Buemi, Renault e.Dams
Get alerts
By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
29/04/2018 07:50

Tom Dillmann will replace Edoardo Mortara in the Venturi line-up at next month’s Formula E race in Berlin.

Mortara will miss the Tempelhof Airport round as he has a clashing DTM commitment with Mercedes at the Lausitzring that weekend.

Dillmann raced for the Monaco-based Venturi squad in the final seven races of the 2016/17 season and scored a best finish of seventh in the second New York ePrix during that sequence.

He has also undertaken development running on Venturi’s season five Gen2 machine during the two recent closed group manufacturer tests at the Monteblanco and Calafat circuits.

Dillmann will also race at Spa and Le Mans in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the ByKolles LMP1 team, as well as contesting two Super Formula races in Japan in May.

It is not yet known if Mortara will take part in the FE season finale in New York in July, as that race also clashes with the DTM race at Zandvoort.

Mercedes DTM boss Ulrich Fritz has previously said that if Mortara is “in a promising position in the DTM, he will not drive in New York. That is clear, because the DTM has priority."

Maro Engel scored Venturi’s best result since Mortara’s second place in this season’s second Hong Kong race with fourth in Paris.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix
Track Berlin Tempelhof Airport
Drivers Tom Dillmann , Edoardo Mortara
Teams Venturi
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula E main page
Formula E Paris ePrixFormula EParis ePrixMore events