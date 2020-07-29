Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Construction worker fatality at Tempelhof Airport during FE build

shares
comments
Construction worker fatality at Tempelhof Airport during FE build
By:
Jul 29, 2020, 5:40 PM

A construction worker has died during the build process of the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Berlin, Germany, ahead of it hosting the 2019-20 Formula E season finale next month.

The venue will accommodate six races across August 5/6, 8/9 and 12/13, which will be split into three double-header events and each brace of E-Prix will run on a different circuit configuration.

Motorsport.com understands that while work was underway at the former American military Cold War terminal to prepare the venue, an on-site construction worker was involved in an incident and died. 

A statement from an FE spokesperson issued to Motorsport.com read: “We can confirm that there was a fatal accident on site at Tempelhof Airport today, Wednesday 29 July.” 

The exact nature of the incident is not clear at this moment.

 

