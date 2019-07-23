Remember when: New British PM Boris Johnson drove a Formula E car
shares
comments
Slider
List
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
1/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
2/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
3/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
4/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
5/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
6/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
7/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
8/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
9/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
London Mayor Boris Johnson samples a Formula E car on the Battersea Park circuit
10/10
Photo by: FIA Formula E
Jul 23, 2019, 12:51 PM
On Tuesday, Boris Johnson won the British Conservative Party leadership contest to become the new Prime Minister of the UK. In his role as Mayor of London a few years ago, Johnson drove a Formula E car around the Battersea Park street track. Here’s how it looked…
Next article
Previous article
How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past
Next article
WEC set to move Spa race to avoid Formula E clash
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula E
Remember when: New British PM Boris Johnson drove a Formula E car
shares
comments
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets