Gallery: Check out the works BMW FE car from all angles
Sep 14, 2018, 1:31 PM
BMW revealed the look of its Gen2 iFE.18 for season five of the FIA Formula E Championship at the BMW Welt exhibition centre in Munich, Germany today. Click through the images below to take a closer look…
BMW iFE.18
1/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
2/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
3/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
4/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
5/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
6/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
7/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
8/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
9/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
10/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
11/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
12/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
13/14
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW iFE.18
14/14
Photo by: BMW AG
