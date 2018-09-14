Sign in
Formula E / Special feature

Gallery: Check out the works BMW FE car from all angles

Gallery: Check out the works BMW FE car from all angles
Sep 14, 2018, 1:31 PM

BMW revealed the look of its Gen2 iFE.18 for season five of the FIA Formula E Championship at the BMW Welt exhibition centre in Munich, Germany today. Click through the images below to take a closer look…

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
1/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
2/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
3/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
4/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
5/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
6/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
7/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
8/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
9/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
10/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
11/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
12/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
13/14

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW iFE.18

BMW iFE.18
14/14

Photo by: BMW AG

