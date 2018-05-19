Global
Formula E Berlin ePrix Practice report

Berlin ePrix: Points leader Vergne tops practice

By: Alex Kalinauckas, Journalist
19/05/2018 10:37

Formula E points championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest lap across the two Berlin ePrix practice sessions to head the times ahead of Mahindra's Felix Rosenqvist.

Audi driver Lucas di Grassi held the top spot for much of the 30-minute FP2 session – where all drivers except Nick Heidfeld improved their best times from Saturday’s earlier 45-minute FP1 running.

As FP2 entered the closing stages, most drivers went for a second full-power lap on 200kW, with Rosenqvist deposing di Grassi at the top of times. 

But Vergne, who had flirted with the barrier at the exit of the high-speed Turn 7 left-hander earlier in the session, swept around the Tempelhof Airport track to set a best time of 1m09.438s. 

The put him 0.095s clear of Rosenqvist, who is third in the title standings 61 adrift of Vergne.

Vergne’s Techeetah teammate Andre Lotterer leapt up the order to grab third place in the overall practice times with a late improvement. 

Reigning champion di Grassi ended up fourth, 0.146s behind Vergne, with 2015/16 title winner Sebastien Buemi sixth for Renault e.dams.

Audi’s home driver Daniel Abt was sixth, with Jerome d’Ambrosio seventh for Dragon.

Heidfeld topped the times in FP1 with his lap of 1m09.697s, which put him eighth in the combined order after FP2, where he was 12th fastest.

DS Virgin's Alex Lynn and Jaguar’s Mitch Evans rounded out the top 10 ahead of Vergne's nearest title rival Sam Bird in the second DS Virgin car.

Tom Dillmann was 19th quickest in the combined practice times for Venturi as he replaces Edoardo Mortara, who is racing for Mercedes in DTM at the Lausitzring this weekend.

Stephane Sarrazin – replacing Tom Blomqvist at Andretti for the rest of the FE season – ended up 20th and last in the combined practice standings.

The veteran Frenchman caused a lengthy red flag in FP1 when he went into the barriers at the long, circular Turn 1 left-hander, a result of his throttle still being partially engaged when he hit the brakes for the corner.

Second practice results:

Pos.#DriverTeamTimeGap
1 25 france Jean-Eric Vergne  china Techeetah 1'09.438  
2 19 sweden Felix Rosenqvist  india Mahindra Racing 1'09.533 0.095
3 18 germany Andre Lotterer  china Techeetah 1'09.568 0.130
4 1 brazil Lucas di Grassi  germany Team Abt 1'09.584 0.146
5 9 switzerland Sébastien Buemi  france DAMS 1'09.606 0.168
6 66 germany Daniel Abt  germany Team Abt 1'09.636 0.198
7 7 belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  united_states Dragon Racing 1'09.682 0.244
8 36 united_kingdom Alex Lynn  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.883 0.445
9 20 new_zealand Mitch Evans  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.945 0.507
10 2 united_kingdom Sam Bird  united_kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.946 0.508
11 16 united_kingdom Oliver Turvey  china NIO Formula E Team 1'09.982 0.544
12 23 germany Nick Heidfeld  india Mahindra Racing 1'10.037 0.599
13 3 brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  united_kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'10.132 0.694
14 5 germany Maro Engel  monaco Venturi 1'10.332 0.894
15 6 argentina Jose Maria Lopez  united_states Dragon Racing 1'10.378 0.940
16 68 italy Luca Filippi  china NIO Formula E Team 1'10.426 0.988
17 28 portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  united_states Andretti Autosport 1'10.434 0.996
18 8 france Nicolas Prost  france DAMS 1'10.450 1.012
19 4 france Tom Dillmann  monaco Venturi 1'10.456 1.018
20 27 france Stéphane Sarrazin  united_states Andretti Autosport 1'10.735 1.297
Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix
Track Berlin Tempelhof Airport
Drivers Jean-Eric Vergne
Teams Techeetah
Article type Practice report
