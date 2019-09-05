Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
323 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula E / Breaking news

Audi reveals revised Formula E livery for 2019/20 season

shares
comments
Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
1/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
2/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
3/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
4/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
5/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
6/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
7/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
8/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
9/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
10/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
11/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
12/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
13/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
14/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
15/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
16/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
17/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
18/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
19/20

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi e-tron FE06
20/20

By:
Sep 5, 2019, 11:42 AM

Audi has revealed a revised livery for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E season, its third in the category as a full-fledged manufacturer.

The German manufacturer’s cars have featured a multi-coloured scheme since it stepped up its involvement with partner ABT at the start of season four in 2017/18.

After an update for Formula E’s first season under the Gen2 era, Audi has tweaked the design further to feature more prominent use of red and black colours, while retaining green and white as secondary shades.

Audi enters the new season with an unchanged line-up of Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt, the latter securing a new deal to stay with the squad shortly after the 2018/19 season finale in July.

Di Grassi already had a contract with Audi for the 2019/20 season and finished third in the drivers’ standings last year, behind champion Jean-Eric Vergne and Sebastien Buemi.

Audi itself was classified second in the teams’ championship following its 2017/18 success, losing out to DS Techeetah for which Vergne and Andre Lotterer drove for.

The sixth Formula E season gets underway in Riyadh on the final weekend of November, with testing scheduled at Valencia next month.

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

