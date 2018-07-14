Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Andretti boss to step down as FETA chairman

shares
comments
Andretti boss to step down as FETA chairman
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jul 14, 2018, 11:50 AM

Andretti team principal Roger Griffiths is stepping down as chairman of the Formula E Teams Association, Motorsport.com has learned.

Griffiths has led the organisation, which was founded ahead of FE’s inaugural season in 2014/15, for the past two seasons.

Griffiths announced his decision ahead of this weekend’s New York ePrix.

“I’ve always thought that this was probably a two-season term,” Griffiths told Motorsport.com.

“I was under no pressure to step down, other than perhaps from my boss. But I felt that the time was right.

“It’s good to have a change of leadership periodically – it’s always good to have a change of government – so somebody with fresh ideas [can come in].”

Griffiths said he would like to see another team representative offer to take on the role ahead of FE’s new Gen2 era.

“I’d really like to see a volunteer, rather than try and push somebody into that role that they don’t really want to do,” he said. “But we do need to have someone step up.

“I hope that someone can carry the torch that I maybe lit and take that forward and grow the organisation as we transition.

“It was also a natural break – we’re closing out one chapter of FE’s history, and perhaps that’s time for somebody new.”

Griffiths explained that FETA’s value stemmed from presenting a united front to FE’s various stakeholders.

“As an organisation we have made significant progress in furthering the relationships with FE, the FIA, TV – all of the parties involved,” he said.

“We have a much more co-ordinated and collected organisation now. There’s a lot of mutual respect up and down the pitlane.

“People on the outside really don’t know what FETA does or what it’s achieved but it’s actually achieved a huge amount.

“Particularly the interaction with the FIA – we’ve been able to get a collective opinion from the teams, usually united or very close to united.

“Then when we want to make a proposal to them, because we are coming as a united front, they listen to us and what we have to say.

“They now seek and ask our opinion – that is something that we didn’t have initially. That’s the value. It’s one voice from the teams rather than 10 different.”

Griffiths added that his decision to step down came as several projects he had been working on alongside FETA secretariat Jim Wright – Mahindra’s chief commercial officer – were concluding.

“Before we get involved in whatever the next big thing is, it’s good for somebody else to take over in the period where things are coming to an end rather than mid-stream,” he said.

“For example, we’ve been negotiating a new general supply agreement with FE – [and] we’ve got that to a point where everyone is happy.

“We’ve been having a discussion around track scanning and we’ve got that to a point where that’s basically done and it’s now down to a contract being generated.”

Roger Griffiths, Andretti Autosport
Roger Griffiths, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: James Holland

Next Formula E article
New York ePrix: Di Grassi tops incident-packed FP1

Previous article

New York ePrix: Di Grassi tops incident-packed FP1

Next article

Vergne: Formula E title rival Bird finding excuses

Vergne: Formula E title rival Bird finding excuses

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future 03:31
Formula E

Nelson Piquet Jr on Formula E's future

Agag: 01:36
Formula E

Agag: "The kids today may not be into fast cars...but they love technology..." -Motorsport Show EP15

News in depth
Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive
Formula E

Paffett in talks over HWA Formula E drive

Trailing Rosenqvist a
Formula E

Trailing Rosenqvist a "new situation" for veteran Heidfeld

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five
Formula E

Techeetah announces DS partnership for season five

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.