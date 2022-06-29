Formula E unveils first 2022-23 calendar draft including India, Brazil

Listen to this article

Following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on 29 June in Paris, two of the three new projected venues for Formula E's ninth season have been rubber-stamped and appear on a calendar spanning 13 rounds and 18 races - an all time high for the championship.

The season commences on the 14th January in Mexico City, which takes over from Saudi Arabia as the season opener for the start of the Gen3 era. The Diriyah E-Prix will follow Mexico two weeks later from the 27-28 January.

India will host its first Formula E round in Hyderabad on 11 February, ahead of two rounds yet to be filled on 25 February and 11 March.

Sao Paulo precedes two European rounds, with Brazil's first race on 25 March expected to be held around the Anhembi Sambadrome - which previously hosted IndyCar races.

Berlin will only host one race on 22 April, before Monaco hosts its own E-Prix on 6 May.

Seoul has been moved from the season-ending slot it occupies this season to the 20-21 May, before Jakarta hosts its second round as a double-header on the 3-4 June.

There is another round yet to be filled pencilled in for 24 June, before the season ends with Rome and London in July - both cities hosting double-header rounds.

Sao Paulo sign Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Cape Town may yet fill one of the TBD slots on the released calendar, with Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle telling Motorsport.com in May that he expects the South African round to go ahead.

"For Cape Town we have a signed agreement, it's announced - it was meant to happen this year [2021-22] but it was delayed because of COVID. They've started the civil works, things are progressing," said Reigle.

"I've learned in this business to never say never. But Cape Town should happen."

Formula E co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo confirmed that including Cape Town remained on the series' agenda.

“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started.

"We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and São Paulo, while maintaining the hugely-popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar.

"We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”

Vancouver is the other omission from the calendar, after Formula E cut ties with race promoters OSS Group, which wanted to make the race part of a greater e-festival promoting sustainability.

It is understood that the vacant 24 June slot would have been filled by the race in Vancouver had the race been able to go ahead.

The WMSC has also approved the technical regulations for 2022-23, thus ratifying the changes applied by the upgrade to the Gen3 machinery, along with updating the financial cost cap rules in response to global inflation.

2022-23 provisional Formula E calendar

14 January 2023 - Mexico City

27-28 January 2023 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

11 February 2023 - Hyderabad, India

25 February 2023 - TBD

11 March 2023 - TBD

25 March 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

22 April 2023 - Berlin, Germany

6 May 2023 - Monaco

20-21 May 2023 - Seoul, South Korea

3-4 June 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia

24 June 2023 - TBD

15-16 July 2023 - Rome, Italy

29-30 July 2023 - London, UK